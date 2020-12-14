Optricity a Recognized Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC – December 15, 2020 – This year marks the 8th consecutive year Optricity, a software company dedicated to strengthening communities through the power of advanced technology, has been a named vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies (Hype Cycle).

Optricity, best known for supporting slotting and profiling objectives using patented processes and optimization algorithm underpinnings to address complex problems and real-world challenges with its software solution OptiSlot DC™, was named in the Hype Cycle’s innovation profile for slotting optimization from 2012 to 2019. As of 2020, slotting optimization technology has reached the mature technology phase and has now moved off the Hype Cycle. To reach the mature phase, technologies must be steadily tested and utilized by actual companies, and once results and benefits become proven, widespread adoption occurs, ushering the technology to a new phase in its lifecycle.

Gartner states in the Hype Cycle report the following regarding slotting optimization:

"Slotting Optimization — This technology remains important and demand remains strong, but it is largely a mature technology and has moved off the Hype Cycle."

- Gartner, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2020, Dwight Klappich, 7 July 2020.

While slotting optimization has progressed off the Hype Cycle, Optricity remains present as a recognized vendor in the 2020 Hype Cycle, now named to an On The Rise innovation profile for emerging technology, Digital Twins in Warehousing. With its product roadmap driven by its domain experts, the team’s industry experience in the field, partners, and clients, Optricity is pleased to be named to a new profile within the Hype Cycle and sets its sights on continuing to deliver software solutions that address the evolving needs of warehouse operations.

As companies build strategies for the upcoming year, one of the most significant tools available to help navigate the technology landscape is Gartner’s Hype Cycle, which serves as an in-depth guide to various technologies, including the level of maturity, viability and potential risk factors with each technology, as well as the projected benefits the technology can offer now and in the future. Optricity is currently offering complimentary access to this Gartner report via its website.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optricity

Optricity creates and supports warehousing analysis, optimization and performance improvement software. To develop its solutions, including the highly acclaimed warehouse slotting application, OptiSlot DC™, Optricity utilizes a blend of warehousing domain expertise, advanced mathematics and software engineering skills.

The Platform of planning solutions includes slotting, profiling, integration, simulation, @Ease Warehousing Technologies™ and the Moves Conductor™ for warehousing operations.

For more information about Optricity, please contact:

Lindsay Olla, VP of Market & Client Relations

+1 (919) 237-4846 | lolla@optricity.com | www.optricity.com