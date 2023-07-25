Panorays extends risk management throughout the digital supply chain

The risk management platform Panorays this week launched two products that help organizations gain visibility into their digital supply chains and manage potential cybersecurity risks posed by third, fourth, and Nth party vendors.

The New York firm says its “Supply Chain Discovery” platform addresses the growing risks of digital supply chains, originating from vendors beyond immediate third parties.

“Security teams often lack visibility into their digital supply chain vendors, leaving organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches,” Matan Or-El, CEO and Co-Founder of Panorays, said in a release. “Not only does this innovation offer information about whether a company is considered part of a supply chain, it provides a Cyber Assessment for each supplier helping users understand all potential risks to bolster the decision-making process.”

In conjunction with better informing users about their own supply chain risks, Panorays is launching its “Risk Insights and Response Portal” to help users identify and understand the impact of cyber risks across their entire supply chain. This new tool provides real-time risk alerts across the entire supply chain, highlighting any known incidents and breaches.

“Our Risk Insights and Response portal empowers security teams to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats, ensuring timely alerts and continuous monitoring of the entire supply chain,” Demi Ben-Ari, CTO of Panorays, said. “With the ability to respond promptly to supply chain breaches and vulnerabilities, our platform strengthens organizations’ cyber resilience and streamlines reporting to key stakeholders.”