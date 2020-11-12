Kearney and Interos Launch INSITE™, the First End-to-End Supply Chain Risk Management Solution

Kearney, a leading global management-consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, and Interos, providers of the leading AI-based supply chain risk management solution, today announced the immediate availability of INSITE™. The solution is the first end-to-end offering for early detection of distressed suppliers throughout multi-tier supply chains. It provides rapid triage and response – including actionable insights to meet emergent supplier needs, as well as identification of alternative sources.

“Our extensive experience optimizing supply chains of many industries has given us the knowledge and expertise that help our clients create resilient operations. The global pandemic, new policies and regulations have created unprecedented systemic challenges. This unique combination of Kearney’s industry knowledge and Interos technology platform for early detection and rapid response has become essential for sustained resilience.” said Ryan Elliott, Partner at Kearney.

Already deployed to assist the U.S. Department of Defense and its suppliers in optimizing performance of the most complex supplier ecosystems, INSITE is now available to commercial organizations. INSITE provides the total stack of capabilities needed to discover, assess and triage at-risk suppliers. These include: multi-tier mapping of physical and digital supply chains; rapid financial, operations, geographic, and governance risk-assessment; ongoing monitoring; and actionable plans for its most at-risk suppliers in 30/60/90 day intervals.

“COVID-19 has been a galvanizing moment for the third-party risk management industry, as unanticipated risk -- hidden deep in physical and digital supply chains -- is being exposed, and organizations are being negatively impacted," said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and founder of Arlington, Va-based Interos. "INSITE makes it possible for federal and commercial entities to not only continuously monitor for physical and digital supply chain risk end-to-end, but to also triage and quickly remove that risk altogether."