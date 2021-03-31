Avetta Broadens Supply Chain Risk Management Services to Enable More Suppliers to Join the Network

Avetta Connect™ Enhanced to Intelligently Match Suppliers to Requirements and Provide Improved Service Tiering

Orem, Utah – March 31, 2021 – Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, is adding an intelligent supplier classification tool to Avetta Connect™ to better pair different supplier types to the safety and certification requirements for the work they are doing. The new process, available in early April, both streamlines supplier onboarding and adds more service levels, providing a better fit to a broader range of suppliers.

“The Avetta Connect platform is unique because it manages a broad number of suppliers across a very diverse set of industries,” said Taylor Allis, chief product officer of Avetta. “To scale the digitization of our clients’ supply chain risk management programs, we need to deliver new ways to intelligently automate the classification and management of supply chain vendors. Avetta Connect’s newest features enable clients to automatically map compliance requirements to companies based on their attributes on a global scale.”

How it Works

1.Suppliers are brought through an efficient registration process where they are intelligently classified by risk level based on their company type, industry and the work they are doing. Classifications are driven by international industry standards.

2.Companies configure their compliance and prequalification requirements in the Avetta platform for all supplier types, classifications and these new risk levels.

3.Suppliers are instantly mapped to the right services where they complete evaluation questionnaires, provide relevant performance indicators, and upload supporting documentation to complete their onboarding process.

4.Suppliers are then evaluated against the right compliance standards based on location, local laws, industry, work type and client requirements to ensure even safer and more sustainable working conditions.

Avetta Connect

Avetta Connect creates an easy and customized way for clients to communicate their specific requirements for each job. These requirements are not limited to just safety and health but can also be customized to additional environmental, social and governance specifications.

“Safety prequalification is something we consider a critical component to the services that we provide to our clients,” said Trey Hollingsworth, CSP, Director, Health, Safety & Environmental, UP Professional Solutions. “We are proud to maintain the highest levels of safety and compliance at UP Professional Solutions. The Avetta network continues to make this process easier for us to work with our clients, ensuring we are all committed and held accountable for our safety performance.”

Suppliers are intelligently assessed and routed through the correct evaluation process based on the services and products they offer. With Avetta Connect’s enhanced analytics—statistics, incident records, history and other performance indicators—clients create configurable dashboards and reports, gaining visibility down to the employee level for specific job roles and work location.

By joining Avetta’s network, suppliers also gain access to the Avetta Marketplace, a resource to purchase discounted safety products and other safety-related services.

About Avetta

Avetta offers a configurable SaaS-based solution that assists organizations – both large and small – in managing supply chain risk across a variety of disciplines. Avetta is building the world’s most intelligent supply chain risk management network to advance clients’ safety, resilience and sustainability programs. Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries, including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 100K suppliers across 100+ countries.

