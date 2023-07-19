New Freight Dimensioning Solution from Rice Lake

The new iDimension® Flex Series is Rice Lake Weighing Systems’ latest solution for freight dimensioning. This easy-to-install system gives outbound shipping departments an economical solution for integrating dimensioning systems into their processes.

The iDimension Flex provides Legal for Trade dimensions on freight up to 72 by 72 by 96 inches to help shippers ensure they select the correct freight class and receive an accurate quote from their carriers. It can be suspended from a ceiling or installed with a free-standing frame enabling a wide variety of shipping environments to benefit from dimensioning. The flexible install options allow it to be installed above a conveyor, scale or stretch wrapper.

A built-in color camera on the iDimension Flex provides high-resolution images of each shipment before it’s picked up by carriers, simplifying any damage claims processing. The iDimension Flex also offers a comprehensive network interface for straightforward integration with existing shipping software and Transportation Management Systems (TMS).

Learn more about the iDimension Flex and how it can be integrated into existing freight shipping processes or talk with one of our dimensioning experts to find the right solution for your operations.

Rice Lake Weighing Systems is family-owned and has been manufacturing and distributing weight-related products since 1946. Today, Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a global leader in the weighing industry, providing innovative weighing, measuring and process control systems.