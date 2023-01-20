Rice Lake’s New iDimension® Pallet Dimensioning System

The iDimension LTL XL accurately measures freight up to 12 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet tall, helping shippers avoid fees and expensive chargebacks for extra-long freight that may be misclassified with improper dimensions.

Optional high-resolution cameras provide images for freight identification, damage assessment and shipment tracking. The operator display on the iDimension LTL XL provides immediate feedback to forklift or pallet jack operators, indicating freight dimensions and system status.

Learn more about how Rice Lake’s iDimension LTL XL can increase efficiency in logistics processes.