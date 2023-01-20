Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Rice Lake’s New iDimension® Pallet Dimensioning System

January 20, 2023
The iDimension LTL XL accurately measures freight up to 12 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet tall, helping shippers avoid fees and expensive chargebacks for extra-long freight that may be misclassified with improper dimensions.

Optional high-resolution cameras provide images for freight identification, damage assessment and shipment tracking. The operator display on the iDimension LTL XL provides immediate feedback to forklift or pallet jack operators, indicating freight dimensions and system status.

