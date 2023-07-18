2023 Dangerous Goods Symposium to Examine Hazmat Shipping Issues

July 18, 2023 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the key session topics for its 18th annual Dangerous Goods Symposium, in Chicago, September 6-7, 2023. This annual event gives supply chain and business professionals the opportunity to hear from the world’s leading trainers, shippers and regulators about the latest trends, updates and best practices impacting the DG industry.

This year’s event will feature speakers from UPS, General Motors, Emirates, LG Energy Solutions, GEODIS, Bath & Body Works, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), and more, discussing transport regulations, lithium battery shipping, e-commerce and hazmat training.

Key Session Topics:

• Regulations: Representatives from the USPIS, IATA, PHMSA and leading industry consultancies will share transport regulation updates and how they will impact the global supply chain.

• Lithium Batteries: Shipping and handling lithium batteries is complex and highly regulated. A panel of experts will discuss the latest transport rules and packaging standards, how to ship lithium batteries safely and compliantly, and more.

• DG Industry Outlook: A master class panel of DG industry icons will examine the state of the global DG industry and where it is headed. Speakers will discuss where there is a need for further regulation, the role of data in DG transport and predictions for 2024 and beyond.

• E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce has brought with it many compliance challenges for businesses shipping DG. This panel of retailers, carriers and logistics providers will examine the challenges and best practices for safely and compliantly shipping goods in today’s online retail environment.

“Shipping dangerous goods – from perfumes and cleaning solutions to medical devices and EV batteries – has become increasingly challenging due to complex regulations and ongoing supply chain issues,” said Robert Finn, vice president, Labelmaster. “The DG Symposium brings together supply chain and business leaders from around the world to hear about the latest industry issues and changes, and explore strategies to improve compliance, increase operational efficiency and reduce risk within their own organizations.”

To register and stay up-to-date on the latest event information, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/symposium.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

Contact:

Stephen Dye

stephen@outlookmarketingsrv.com

###