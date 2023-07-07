Crosskno Selected for Arkansas' 20 in Their Twenties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Shelby Crosskno has been selected as a “20 in Their Twenties” honoree by Arkansas Business for 2023. The publication annually features young Arkansas professionals based on their accomplishments and responsibilities. These “New Influentials” are being recognized for their current impact in the businesses and communities they serve. The honorees are nominated by readers of the magazine and then chosen by its editors.

Crosskno is Hytrol’s Inventory Control Manager and has overseen various projects to help the company reduce scrap and increase inventory accuracy. Crosskno’s educational background includes an MBA from Arkansas State University, and she has been with Hytrol for just over one year.

“I am truly humbled by the recognition as an Arkansas ‘20 in Their Twenties’ honoree,” Crosskno said. “I appreciate all the support and mentorship I’ve received so far from both my family and my wonderful coworkers at Hytrol.”

Hytrol’s Materials Manager, Mark Latham said, “In the relatively short time Shelby has been here, I’ve been impressed by her work ethic and eagerness to grow in her knowledge and career. She has had a positive impact on the company, and I know she will continue to do great things.”

Arkansas Business chose the “20 in Their Twenties” class out of more than 300 nominations from across the state. The honorees will be featured in a September issue of Arkansas Business.



About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.