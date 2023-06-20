Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Introduces New Quad Mast Options for UniCarriers® Forklifts

MARENGO, Ill. (June 20, 2023) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers Forklifts across North, Central and South America, today introduced the new Quad Mast options for the PD, BXC, Platinum II® Cushion and Nomad® Series. This new offering will replace current 3rd Party supplied 2-ton Quad Masts with masts that will be designed, fabricated and assembled in-house.

UniCarriers Forklifts Quad Mast is a four-stage mast that provides the highest reach due to its four sets of moving rails. These are designed for very high stacking in specialized warehousing and other industries. The new offering of Quad Masts on most popular trucks fills a gap for customers looking for higher lift capacities and provides customers with significant benefits including price competitiveness while maintaining the same capacity retention.

With the new Quad Masts manufactured in-house, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas will have more flexibility to meet customer’s unique requirements. Updated spec sheets and revised mast and capacity tables are currently available on the UniCarriers Forklifts Dealer Portal for the affected models:

• PFD40M-PFD70M – The PD Series, available in 4,000-7,000 lb. capacities, is powered by an advanced diesel engine that utilizes a high-pressure common rail fuel injection system, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and a Diesel Oxication Catalyst (DOC).

• BXC30N-BXC80N – An electric counterbalanced forklift series that combines a capacity of up to 8,000 lbs. and exceptional power efficiency.

• AF30-AF50 – The LP/dual fuel Nomad, with 3,000-5,000 lb. capacity, is the most unique vehicle of its kind and is ideally suited where both indoor and outdoor forklifts are needed.

• CF30LP-CF80LP – The Platinum II series of IC forklifts, available in 3,000-8,000 lb. capacities, comes with a reliable cooling design, service reminders and longer maintenance intervals that keep operations up and running by helping maximize uptime, while minimizing cost.

“We are excited to offer UniCarriers Forklifts new Quad Mast options,” said Niels Tolboom, director, North American Sales for UniCarriers Forklifts at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “The new Quad Masts are a testament to our dedication to delivering superior material handling equipment and services."

As an industry leader with over 20 years of experience, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Groups continues to provide innovative material handling solutions that meet the needs of their customers in a wide range of industries.

For more information on UniCarriers Forklifts’ new Quad Mast options, please visit www.logisnextamericas.com/en/logisnext/resources/forklift-mast-types/ or contact your Regional Sales Manager

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.