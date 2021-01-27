Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks 7,000-8,000 lb. Capacity Internal Combustion Cushion Tire Forklifts

HOUSTON, Texas (January 27, 2021) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of Mitsubishi forklift trucks across North, Central and South America, announced today its new series of internal combustion cushion tire forklifts. These IC forklifts are designed to offer both productivity and fuel efficiency for indoor warehouse applications.

The FGC35CN-FGC40CN internal combustion cushion tire forklift model series was built to increase operational uptime. The new series features an on-board, self-diagnostics display that can deliver immediate truck status, helping to streamline the process of troubleshooting and an effective cooling system to aid in prolonging engine life.

Built with a compact chassis, these 7,000 to 8,000 lb. capacity IC forklifts can perform efficiently in a wide range of indoor applications, from moving pallets and dock-to-stock to transferring loads across a wide variety of run distances, short or long.

“We’re proud to introduce the new Mitsubishi internal combustion cushion tire forklift series to the market,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Our new Mitsubishi IC cushion tire forklift series provides the increased uptime, maneuverability and efficiency that our customers demand in today’s fast-moving warehouse environments.”

Powered by a GK25 internal combustion engine, the new Mitsubishi forklift truck offering provides both power and fuel efficiency. The rugged engine enables high levels of torque and horsepower, while maintaining compliance with all CARB and EPA emissions regulations. The motor is also equipped with a computerized electronic fuel injection system, delivering high levels of torque at lower RPMs, which can save on fuel consumption.

To learn more about this new Mitsubishi forklift trucks internal combustion cushion tire series or the complete Mitsubishi forklift trucks product line, visit logisnextamericas.com/mit.

About Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks Deliver Exceptional Value.

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks are built to deliver exceptional value – making them ideal for today’s fast-moving material handling applications. Ranging in capacity from 2,200 to 36,000 pounds, Mitsubishi forklift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information on Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, please visit Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks on YouTube and Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks on LinkedIn.