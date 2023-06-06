Three layers of forklift safety

Sponsored by:









When it comes to supporting lift truck operating best practices, there’s no single silver bullet. Forklift safety requires a multi-faceted approach, including training, real-time support and monitoring, and retroactive evaluation. These elements must evolve over time to keep pace with technology. Managers should consider a layered approach that starts with training, incorporates various forms of support for the operator, and leverages tracking solutions to inform ongoing coaching.

Layer 1: The operator

Operator training is foundational to forklift safety. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires lift truck operators to receive formal instruction, hands-on training, and evaluation before they use equipment at their job site as part of their work. While human delivery of information can naturally result in some variance, a training format in which the trainer utilizes packaged digital material can help minimize inconsistencies and engage trainees with contemporary adult learning methodologies. Technology like the Hyster Forklift Simulator™ can also help support operator training through immersive simulation. While not a replacement for hands-on training, virtual reality tools can help reduce training liabilities while allowing operators to get additional learning exposure in a controlled environment.

Just as these tech-enabled options may be especially valuable for facilities frequently onboarding new operators, automation can be particularly helpful for those limited by a short supply of labor. Robotic lift trucks adhere to certain safety standards and site-specific protocols, and they perform consistently in repetitive applications prone to high employee turnover, helping to provide relief from the constant cycle of hiring and training.

Layer 2: The truck

From ergonomic features that help limit the risk of repetitive stress injuries, to a broad category known as operator assist systems (OAS), there are many ways equipment can help support operators. For example, OAS can include alarms and pedestrian- awareness lighting like strobe or curtain lights that present reminders for those walking or working in proximity to trucks in operation. Another type of OAS, integrated stability control systems, offer a proactive approach to help minimize risks and reinforce safe operating practices. One such solution, the Dynamic Stability System (DSS) from Hyster, promotes lift truck stability by applying real-time limitations to truck performance in certain conditions, accompanied by audible and visual alerts that communicate the cause of the intervention to the operator. Another technology, Hyster Reaction™, controls lift truck performance based not only on the status of the equipment, but also based on location and operating conditions.

Level 3: Tracking and continuous support

Telemetry systems like Hyster Tracker monitor several aspects of a fleet, from equipment use and diagnostics to individual operator performance, to help operations make informed decisions and manage operator behavior. Telemetry can be tailored to operator development by:

Restricting equipment so that only operators with proper truck certification have access.

Controlling who can start equipment through individual access cards.

Providing automatic notifications when operator certifications are close to expiring.

Some systems even have functionality to provide managers with information when impacts occur. The Hyster Tracker impact camera provides a clear, distinguishable picture of an incident, including the events immediately preceding and following impact.

Contributed by Hyster Company