Three layers of forklift safety

When it comes to supporting lift truck operating best practices, there’s no single silver bullet. Forklift safety requires a multi-faceted approach, including training, real-time support and monitoring, and retroactive evaluation. These elements must evolve over time to keep pace with technology. Managers should consider a layered approach that starts with training, incorporates various forms of support for the operator, and leverages tracking solutions to inform ongoing coaching.
Layer 1: The operator
Operator training is foundational to forklift safety. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires lift truck operators to receive formal instruction, hands-on training, and evaluation before they use equipment at their job site as part of their work. While human delivery of information can naturally result in some variance, a training format in which the trainer utilizes packaged digital material can help minimize inconsistencies and engage trainees with contemporary adult learning methodologies. Technology like the Hyster Forklift Simulator™ can also help support operator training through immersive simulation. While not a replacement for hands-on training, virtual reality tools can help reduce training liabilities while allowing operators to get additional learning exposure in a controlled environment.
Just as these tech-enabled options may be especially valuable for facilities frequently onboarding new operators, automation can be particularly helpful for those limited by a short supply of labor. Robotic lift trucks adhere to certain safety standards and site-specific protocols, and they perform consistently in repetitive applications prone to high employee turnover, helping to provide relief from the constant cycle of hiring and training.
Layer 2: The truck
From ergonomic features that help limit the risk of repetitive stress injuries, to a broad category known as operator assist systems (OAS), there are many ways equipment can help support operators. For example, OAS can include alarms and pedestrian- awareness lighting like strobe or curtain lights that present reminders for those walking or working in proximity to trucks in operation. Another type of OAS, integrated stability control systems, offer a proactive approach to help minimize risks and reinforce safe operating practices. One such solution, the Dynamic Stability System (DSS) from Hyster, promotes lift truck stability by applying real-time limitations to truck performance in certain conditions, accompanied by audible and visual alerts that communicate the cause of the intervention to the operator. Another technology, Hyster Reaction™, controls lift truck performance based not only on the status of the equipment, but also based on location and operating conditions.
Level 3: Tracking and continuous support
Telemetry systems like Hyster Tracker monitor several aspects of a fleet, from equipment use and diagnostics to individual operator performance, to help operations make informed decisions and manage operator behavior. Telemetry can be tailored to operator development by:
Some systems even have functionality to provide managers with information when impacts occur. The Hyster Tracker impact camera provides a clear, distinguishable picture of an incident, including the events immediately preceding and following impact.
Contributed by Hyster Company
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing