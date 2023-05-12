Exploring the Future of Labor Management With Capacity Planning

Are production deficits from unplanned labor shortages increasing your labor costs and cutting into your profit margins? Since the start of the pandemic, many manufacturing or distribution and fulfillment operations have dealt with waves of staff illnesses that have put production behind schedule and led to excessive overtime hours. Many site managers are turning to capacity planning models to break the cycle.
This white paper explores how an operation can make the journey from rudimentary tools to data-driven capacity planning models:
Learn how modern labor management software is leveraging data science techniques to deliver more accurate and prescriptive capacity planning forecasts.
