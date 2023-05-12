Exploring the Future of Labor Management With Capacity Planning

This white paper explores how an operation can make the journey from rudimentary tools to data-driven capacity planning models.

May 12, 2023
Are production deficits from unplanned labor shortages increasing your labor costs and cutting into your profit margins? Since the start of the pandemic, many manufacturing or distribution and fulfillment operations have dealt with waves of staff illnesses that have put production behind schedule and led to excessive overtime hours. Many site managers are turning to capacity planning models to break the cycle.

This white paper explores how an operation can make the journey from rudimentary tools to data-driven capacity planning models:

  • Without capacity planning, operations rely on overtime to make up production deficits.
  • Rudimentary spreadsheet models provide limited options (e.g., hiring more workers or increasing shifts).
  • Data-driven capacity planning provides multiple options from which to choose an optimal strategy.

Learn how modern labor management software is leveraging data science techniques to deliver more accurate and prescriptive capacity planning forecasts.

