Tompkins Solutions Names Bob Toupin Vice President of IT and Supply Chain Technology

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that Bob Toupin has joined the company as vice president of IT and supply chain technology. In this role, Toupin will be responsible for supply chain software assessments and implementations, including warehouse management system (WMS), warehouse execution system (WES) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

Toupin has more than 25 years of experience delivering business-driven technology solutions that increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs. An accomplished IT executive, Toupin also has deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, Lean Six Sigma and implementing global enterprise-wide systems. Prior to joining Tompkins, Toupin was CIO of Jackson Healthcare, and also served in executive leadership roles for BlueLinx Corporation and PaperWorks Industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His widespread experience in supply chain operations and technology coupled with his successful track record of optimizing business systems and processes will make him an invaluable asset to our clients and our organization.”

Toupin is the latest addition to Tompkins’ leadership team. Earlier this year, Steven Nickel joined the company as senior director of operations and Billy Carter was hired as vice president of sales. To learn more about working at Tompkins Solutions and view the company’s current openings, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.