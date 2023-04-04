Dermody Properties Hires Samantha Fonda as Vice President, Investor Relations

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has hired Samantha Fonda as Vice President, Investor Relations. Fonda started on February 27, 2023, and she is responsible for supporting all aspects of the company’s business related to investor relations, fund strategy and capital execution. Fonda reports to Kathleen Briscoe, Partner and Chief Capital Officer, and works closely with both Briscoe and Tyler Scheppmann, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Dermody Properties and about the opportunity to work with our valued investors,” said Fonda. “The company’s reputation for excellent customer service and its customer-centric philosophy are truly inspiring.”

Prior to joining Dermody Properties, Fonda held several positions at Avison Young. Most recently, she served as Director of U.S. Sales Enablement with a focus on identifying and executing new business opportunities for a variety of services. She was also the Operations Manager in the Chicago market, responsible for defining operational policies, enhancing service delivery for internal departments and liaising with executive leadership to maximize client results.

Earlier in her career, she spent four years with JLL in Seattle and Chicago, where she worked closely with brokers to develop sales strategies and execute new business pursuits. Fonda has also held sales and operations positions at The Atlantic and BAV Consulting (part of Y&R Group).

“Samantha is a perfect fit for this role,” said Briscoe. “Her experience in the industry will be an invaluable asset to Dermody Properties as well as to our partners and investors.”

Fonda holds a bachelor’s degree from Fairfield University in Connecticut.

