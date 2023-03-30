FourKites Named a Great Place to Work

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites announced today that it is Great Place To Work® (GPTW) Certified™ in India for the fifth consecutive year. According to GPTW, the certification recognizes FourKites’ great leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible team at FourKites, which has worked hard to create a positive and inclusive culture that promotes growth, collaboration and innovation,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Our team in Chennai is at the center of that; their passion and ingenuity are helping to drive FourKites’ growth as we continue our rapid global expansion.”

FourKites’ end-to-end supply chain visibility and analytics platform helps customers track international shipments across 50 countries and territories in Asia Pacific. Last year, the company saw more than 240% growth in APAC shipments, and 91% new APAC customers. Among the new customers using FourKites to transform their supply chains in the region are Mitsui & Co. Global Logistics, Ltd, Nestlé Japan, Chevron Corporation, Kraft Heinz and SpaceX — further validating Gartner’s ranking of FourKites as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-time Transportation Visibility Solutions, and visibility provider of choice for customers with the most complex supply chain needs1.

Close collaboration with customers has been the bedrock of product development since the company’s inception, with FourKites’ Innovation Partner program generating more than 200 product enhancements from more than 70 companies, including Andersen Corporation, Canfor, Cardinal Health, Henkel and Kimberly-Clark, among others.

“I love seeing how customers are using the product we’ve built and how it directly impacts someone’s life,” said Swati Aggarwal, FourKites Product Manager. “We wouldn’t be able to delight our customers without my innovative teammates, who roll with the punches and constantly go above and beyond. I am lucky to be surrounded by such a great group of people.”

In addition to being Great Place to Work Certified, FourKites was named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms with the furthest completeness of vision for two consecutive years; was the sole supply chain company named an AI Trailblazer by Everest Group; and made Inc.’s Best in Business list in the Logistics & Transportation category.

Great Place To Work® is one of the top global authorities on workplace culture, serving businesses, nonprofits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

