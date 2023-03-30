TransLoop partners with Luke Grimes of Yellowstone, Hydroviv, and the Jeff Ruby family to deliver an

CHICAGO (March 30, 2023) – Ohio native Luke Grimes, known for his role as “Kayce Dutton” on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, and the Jeff Ruby Family, who own and operate seven fine dining steakhouses in the Midwest including four in Ohio, are partnering to bring relief aid to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the toxic train derailment last month.

Grimes and members of the Jeff Ruby family will visit East Palestine on the morning of March 31 to distribute 250 water filtration systems from Hydroviv and present Mayor Trent R. These filters were transported by TransLoop, whose Founder and CEO, Nick Reasoner, is also an Ohio native.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Luke Grimes and the Jeff Ruby Family. Their support will help us move forward toward our vision of a thriving and resilient community,” said East Palestine Mayor Conaway. “While our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further enhancing the quality of our water supply. We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to ensuring our community's health and safety.”

About TransLoop

TransLoop is a battle-tested, technology-driven logistics company built in collaboration with experienced team members from prominent companies all over the country. The team pairs cutting-edge technology, AI systems, and white-glove customer service to provide a one-of-a-kind logistics experience for their shippers and carriers. TransLoop’s forward-thinking and modern-tech approach helps provide its partners with a smarter way to transport goods. Visit TransLoop.io

About Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment (JRCE), founded by Jeff Ruby in 1981 with the opening of The Precinct in Cincinnati has grown into one of the longest-running fine dining steakhouses in America with seven nationally-recognized fine dining restaurants in Cincinnati, Columbus, Lexington, Louisville, and Nashville. JRCE is led by an executive team and his three children, Britney Ruby Miller, Brandon, and Dillon Ruby. Additionally, the family founded the Jeff Ruby Foundation to help lift vulnerable children in the cities they serve out of poverty in this generation and for generations after. Visit JeffRuby.com.

About Luke Grimes

Known for his role as “Kayce Dutton” in Taylor Sheridan’s juggernaut Yellowstone for Paramount Network, Luke Grimes has continued to maintain a fearless pursuit of his dreams in front of the camera while never forgetting his roots. In addition to Yellowstone, Grimes has starred in Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven, Clint Eastwood’s Academy Award nominated American Sniper, opposite Bradley Cooper as well as Brothers and Sisters and HBO’s top-rated series True Blood. The son of a Pentecostal pastor in Dayton, Ohio, Grimes grew up playing music in the church which was his passion. Grimes is currently prepping his first major label project and has recently released two singles; “No Horse to Ride” and “Oh Ohio,” an homage to his home state. Off-screen, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elites. Grimes credits his father for laying the foundation of the music he loves by introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist.