Tompkins Solutions Partners With Loko AI to Deliver Innovative Technology to Logistics Operations

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, recently partnered with Loko AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) company. This strategic new partnership will help usher in a new era of AI automation technology to logistics operations worldwide.

“We are immensely proud to be working side-by-side with Tompkins Solutions and their amazing leadership team to fill a huge gap and demand in the supply chain and logistics industry,” said Joseph Zaki, founder and CEO of Loko AI.

Loko AI’s automation platform, “Caretaker,” offers a complete suite of AI software, dashboards and camera sensors that autonomously monitor, collect and report production metrics for large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations. The flexible system can be configured to monitor a wide range of tasks, including:

- Worker optimization

- Worker safety

- Space efficiency

- Productivity

- Warehouse management software integration

“We are very excited to partner with Joseph and his team at Loko AI,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “This groundbreaking technology will help logistics operations across the world increase efficiency and productivity while creating a safer and more secure environment for their workforce.”

The market demand for Loko AI’s Caretaker is clear evidence that the industry is in the middle of an AI revolution. With their innovative solutions and combined decades of experience, Loko AI and Tompkins Solutions are uniquely positioned to fully unlock the possibilities of AI in the supply chain and logistics space.

Latona and Zaki will both be at Manifest 2023, January 31 to February 2 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Zaki will also be participating in the panel, “Cyber Threats – Navigating Challenges We Face as an Ecosystem,” in room 208-210 at 2:35pm on Thursday, February 2.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.

About Loko AI

Founded in 2017 as a direct result of the Route 91 Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Loko AI is pioneering Autonomous Systems, Computer Vision and Synthetic Data to solve the hardest risk management, public safety and human optimization problems facing the world. Loko AI is dedicated to building technology that benefits society and creating a diverse company culture at the forefront of artificial intelligence. For more information, please visit www.loko.ai.