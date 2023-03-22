Muratec launches four-tote carriage mini-load crane

Murata Machinery USA, Inc. (Muratec) is showcasing the latest addition to its range of automated material handling solutions for small product storage and retrieval: the Ledger A3 mini-load is a high-density, four-tote carriage automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

The Ledger A3 AS/RS is an industry-first mini-load with high-speed, simultaneous carriage loading and unloading of four totes for storing, picking, and sorting small, lightweight goods. Designed to provide maximum high-density storage and retrieval for high-throughput distribution applications, this new crane delivers double the capacity compared to a conventional mini-load AS/RS, according to the company.

With twice the storage/retrieval capacity of single- or twin-deep storage mini-loads, this four-tote carriage solution moves up to 400 totes per hour with two times more efficiency of conventional systems.

Muratec’s North American introduction of the Ledger A3 mini-load follows numerous successful implementations in high throughput, small goods warehouse and distribution environments in the medical & pharmaceutical (syringes, pill bottles), cosmetics (tubes, bottles, jars), and food & beverage (confectionery products, candy) sectors. (Muratec, www.muratec-usa.com/imts-pre-book)