Muratec launches four-tote carriage mini-load crane

Learn more about this AS/RS for lightweight products at booth S2703a.

March 22, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
Murata Machinery USA, Inc. (Muratec) is showcasing the latest addition to its range of automated material handling solutions for small product storage and retrieval: the Ledger A3 mini-load is a high-density, four-tote carriage automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

The Ledger A3 AS/RS is an industry-first mini-load with high-speed, simultaneous carriage loading and unloading of four totes for storing, picking, and sorting small, lightweight goods. Designed to provide maximum high-density storage and retrieval for high-throughput distribution applications, this new crane delivers double the capacity compared to a conventional mini-load AS/RS, according to the company.

With twice the storage/retrieval capacity of single- or twin-deep storage mini-loads, this four-tote carriage solution moves up to 400 totes per hour with two times more efficiency of conventional systems. 

Muratec’s North American introduction of the Ledger A3 mini-load follows numerous successful implementations in high throughput, small goods warehouse and distribution environments in the medical & pharmaceutical (syringes, pill bottles), cosmetics (tubes, bottles, jars), and food & beverage (confectionery products, candy) sectors. (Muratec, www.muratec-usa.com/imts-pre-book)

