RightHand Robotics shows autonomous robotic picking

See solutions for order fulfillment and online commerce at Booth N8107.

March 22, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
RightHand Robotics, which provides autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, showed off its RightPick 3 platform that enables retailers to meet the new realities of online commerce. The company also discussed its Partner Integrator Program for supporting collaborations with technology providers and integrators.

The Boston-based firm also introduced its new CEO, Brian Owen, who is charged with guiding RightHand through its next phase of growth. The company’s former CEO, its co-founder Yaro Tenzer, now becomes chairman and remains with the company to work on go to market strategy and business development. RightHand Robotics (righthandrobotics.com)
