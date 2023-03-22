RightHand Robotics shows autonomous robotic picking

RightHand Robotics, which provides autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, showed off its RightPick 3 platform that enables retailers to meet the new realities of online commerce. The company also discussed its Partner Integrator Program for supporting collaborations with technology providers and integrators.The Boston-based firm also introduced its new CEO, Brian Owen, who is charged with guiding RightHand through its next phase of growth. The company’s former CEO, its co-founder Yaro Tenzer, now becomes chairman and remains with the company to work on go to market strategy and business development. RightHand Robotics (righthandrobotics.com)
