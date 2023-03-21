Yale expands availability of technology for lift truck stability

Yale Lift Truck Technologies has expanded the availability of Yale Reliant, the company’s advanced operator assist solution, now available on 13 additional Yale lift truck models. Electric counterbalanced trucks in the 3,000-pound to 12,000-pound capacity ranges and the company’s very narrow aisle (VNA) turret truck and enclosed end rider join the five other core warehouse models available with the innovative operator assistance technology, which launched in 2021 as a first-of-its-kind solution.

The Yale Reliant solution uses multiple detection technologies to monitor the surrounding environment and the status of the lift truck and load. Where other approaches provide audible alerts—which can get lost in the din of a busy warehouse environment—Yale Reliant automatically adjusts lift truck performance so that operators are alerted by feeling the truck respond, helping reinforce best practices to support truck stability. The system constantly monitors truck and load status to prioritize stability as it implements hydraulic and traction controls. In practice, Yale Reliant can provide warnings and assist with operator awareness by proactively reducing truck speed if it detects something in the monitored area, such as obstacles, other trucks, or pedestrians.

ProMat attendees can see Yale Reliant in action at booth S1212, which focuses on detection technologies and advanced truck stability. The detection technologies demonstration shows how Yale Reliant helps operators detect obstacles and implements performance triggers to slow down the truck, providing operators with additional time to brake or steer away. The advanced truck stability demonstration shows how the system implements hydraulic and traction controls to help maintain stability, based on continuous monitoring of truck and load status. (Yale Lift Truck Technologies, www.yale.com)