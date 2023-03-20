Brightpick demonstrates autonomous mobile picking robot

The automated order fulfillment solution provider Brightpick showed off its Brightpick Autopicker, calling it the first commercially-available autonomous mobile picking robot for e-commerce and grocery order fulfillment. Founded in Slovakia, the company recently moved its headquarters to the U.S. and says its platform is the only warehouse robot capable of both picking and consolidating orders in the aisles.

Orchestrated by Brightpick Intuition software, a typical Brightpick Autopicker fleet in a warehouse consists of 15 to 100 robots. The autonomous, robotic solution takes less than a month to deploy, enables warehouses to reduce their picking labor by 95%, and cuts costs for order fulfillment by half, the company says. (Brightpick, brightpick.ai