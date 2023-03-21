Third Wave Autonomation allows forklift users to choose their own level of autonomy

With its products such as the TWA Reach forklift truck and the Collaborative Autonomy Platform, Third Wave Automation (TWA) allows users to choose their preferred level of autonomous operation for their fleet of forklift trucks.
The Third Wave Automation Reach is a fully automated reach truck. It can operate in 10 foot-plus aisles up to 366 inches high in base configurations. Users can choose to operate the TWA Reach forklift truck autonomously, via remote control or remote assist, or in the traditional manual method.The TWA Reach forklifts utilizes TWA’s Collaborative Autonomy Platform which provides intelligent fleet management software and remote operation/assistance capabilities. The platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to help companies improve their forklift operations over time. TWA’s fleet management software provides an overview of the operations environment and the fleet’s location within it. Users can view the current task, intended navigation path, and predicted outcome. The system integrates with the user’s warehouse management system and provides near-real time updates to crucial metrics related to materials handling movement. (Third Wave Automation, www.thirdwave.ai)
