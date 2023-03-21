Third Wave Autonomation allows forklift users to choose their own level of autonomy

With its products such as the TWA Reach forklift truck and the Collaborative Autonomy Platform, Third Wave Automation (TWA) allows users to choose their preferred level of autonomous operation for their fleet of forklift trucks.

The Third Wave Automation Reach is a fully automated reach truck. It can operate in 10 foot-plus aisles up to 366 inches high in base configurations. Users can choose to operate the TWA Reach forklift truck autonomously, via remote control or remote assist, or in the traditional manual method.