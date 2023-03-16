2022 balance sheet: Gebrüder Weiss continues to grow

Lauterach, March 15, 2023. The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss posted net sales of 3.01 billion euros for fiscal 2022. This translates into a year-on-year gain of 18 percent (2021: 2.54 billion euros) and builds on recent years’ positive trend. “We have succeeded in adhering to and advancing our strategic goals in a challenging environment. We have expanded our position in the core markets of Central and Eastern Europe, the United States and Asia, while moving forward with our focuses on digitalization and climate neutrality by 2030. The rewarding results across our divisions are proof positive that we are a solid organization that is fit for the future,” says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO at Gebrüder Weiss. The equity ratio also rose and has been restored to its previous level of 60 percent (2021: 57 percent); this increase underlines the company’s resilience and demonstrates secure job offerings.

The Land Transport division posted 1,479 million euros in sales, a gain of 16 percent (2021: 1,277 MM euros). The Home Delivery service performed at last year’s level, delivering 1.53 MM shipments to households in Austria and Eastern Europe (2021: 1.58 MM consignments). Major progress was also reported by Air & Sea, which closed fiscal 2022 with sales at 1,272 million euros, a plus of 24 percent (2021: 1,024 MM euros). This surge was driven by the high freight charges of the shipping companies and airlines.

Despite economic challenges in 2022 deriving from the war in Ukraine, energy issues and rising inflation, Gebrüder Weiss adhered to its investment strategy. A total of 67 million euros helped consolidate the company’s own network and augment its international locations and services. The main focuses were Germany, Hungary, Romania and the United States, along with Turkey and Georgia. The latter two countries are chief links on the Middle Corridor, where services were extended to Central Asia and China.

In the key German logistics market, Gebrüder Weiss cemented its position in both Air & Sea and Land Transport. Having a larger network prompted workforce growth: employee numbers rose by six percent to 8,400 (2021: 7,900)

In North America, to accommodate its expanding share of business, Gebrüder Weiss moved its U.S. Headquarters in Chicago to a new space nearly double the square footage. Additionally, early in 2022, the company invested in its cross-border capabilities with the addition of a location near the Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. The new location accommodates the shift to nearshoring and provides customers with alternative routes and shipping methods. Gebrüder Weiss now has 11 North American locations and is on track for continued regional growth.

The company sustained its digitalization strategy “Best of Both Worlds,” which Gebrüder Weiss views as a winning combination of operational and digital competence. “Our goal is to give our customers the best solutions for their supply chains while confining our environmental impact to a minimum. Toward that end, we are constantly investing in our logistics terminals and digital tools, while simultaneously training our staff and identifying environmentally friendly transport options,” Wolfram Senger-Weiss explains.

The company affirmed its commitment to sustainable goals and pledge to contribute to climate protection globally with its 2022 Sustainability Report. Gebrüder Weiss intends to achieve carbon neutrality at all of its terminals by 2030. A key element in this transition is an increase in power from regenerative sources; last year Gebrüder Weiss installed four photovoltaic systems at sites in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Now, 22 systems are in operation, reducing CO2 emissions by 1,110 metric tons annually.

After successful long-distance trials with the company’s own hydrogen-powered trucks, Gebrüder Weiss is planning further investments in this technology. In 2023, five new H2—powered trucks are due to hit the roads in Germany. Moving forward, the number of electrically powered vans used in urban goods deliveries will increase in Austria and Eastern Europe.

For 2023, Gebrüder Weiss anticipates a renormalization of the logistics industry. Shipment numbers are currently declining, and the cost of transport by air and sea has dropped to 2019 levels. As a result, lower sales are expected. Global geopolitical factors may bring additional challenges. Wolfram Senger-Weiss: “The pandemic has proven that the logistics industry can perform under pressure and react swiftly to changing conditions. In the past year, Gebrüder Weiss has been able to further solidify its financial base and drive innovations – while remaining close to our customers and answering their needs with relevant digital services. In light of the current economic forecast, the high inflation rate, and the war in Ukraine, we are – needless to say – circumspect and concerned. However, ultimately, we remain a strong organization and that gives us confidence.”

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria, is a globally operative full-service logistics provider with about 8,400 employees at 180 company-owned locations. In the last fiscal year (2022), it posted annual sales of 3 billion euros. Its portfolio encompasses transport and logistics solutions, digital services, and supply chain management. The twin strengths of digital and physical competence enable Gebrüder Weiss to respond swiftly and flexibly to customers’ needs. The family-run organization – with a history going back more than half a millennium – has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives. Today, it is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. www.gw-world.com

