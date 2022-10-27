Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois

CHICAGO – October 27, 2022 – Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization's rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000 square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA's head office accompanies the organization's fifth year in the Chicago area.

"As demand for custom international supply chain solutions continues to surge, and businesses' efforts to nearshore increase, we're dedicated to scaling our North American operations to efficiently meet our customers' needs," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA.

Despite ongoing inflation and potential economic challenges, Gebrüder Weiss expects gains in retail, e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, and high-tech industries. Sophisticated advancements in security concepts, digitalization, technical distribution, the flight to re-shoring or nearshoring, and the demand for continuous improvement in supply chain logistics are all driving growth.

"Events of the past few years, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have put exceptional pressure on our customers' supply chains," McCullough continued. "Our work is not merely shipping and freight forwarding; it's developing 360o solutions across the supply chain, from warehousing to procurement to distribution to international security."

Globally, Gebrüder Weiss employs more than 8,000 people across 180 locations. As the world's longest-operating logistic organization, the organization is committed to maintaining its industry leadership position while growing responsibly with sustainable business practices across economic, environmental, and social pillars.

Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria, is a globally operative full-service logistics provider. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. North American locations include headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its extensive history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices, having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's focus on custom solutions and a single point of contact provides customers with an exceptional service experience and reliable and economical solutions.

