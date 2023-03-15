Worldwide Logistics Group Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Worldwide Logistics Group (WWL), an integrated logistics provider, is celebrating its 25th anniversary by looking back at two and a half decades of success and customer satisfaction, and looking ahead with plans for continued growth. Since its inception, WWL has helped its customers transport goods in an efficient, effective and safe manner and has grown to serve more than 15,000 customers across 100 countries in five continents.

"We are proud of what we have achieved in the past 25 years and remain focused on continuing that success for many more years to come," said Joe Monaghan, Chairman and CEO of WWL. "From humble beginnings in 1998 to the global powerhouse we are today, WWL has remained committed to a customer-centric approach, providing our customers with innovative solutions that anticipate and meet their ever-evolving needs."

Starting with a focus on in-bound ocean freight logistics, WWL has evolved into a full-service provider offering air freight logistics, customs brokerage, US domestic transportation, sea freight logistics, land and road services in Europe, e-commerce logistics solutions, and in 2020, added warehousing and distribution solutions. This growth and expansion into new areas is due to WWL’s commitment and drive to better serve customers by providing robust options to source and move goods.

WWL continues to prioritize customer experience by remaining plugged into relevant and emerging trends within their customer base. Through this approach, WWL was able to hit several key milestones in 2022 such as:

An increase in customers, including a 10% increase of total US customers

A headcount increase of 30% with key hiring areas including sales, IT and network expansion

An increase of 100% in warehouse space, bringing the total amount of available space to nearly 1,000,000 square feet

14 branch openings including four in countries with existing operations and 10 in new country locations, bringing WWL’s total number of offices to 38 globally

A year-over-year increase of 20% in total freight moved

The strengthening of its leadership team with four key executive promotions

“There’s been an influx of new entrants and flashy startups appearing in the supply chain and logistics space over the last few years,” said Tom Peacock, President of WWL. “And while many were backed (until recently) by historically strong investment, WWL has continued to operate privately. We’ve proven our staying power by establishing a customer-centric model that ensures that our clients receive excellent customer service, access to a deep bench of industry experts and transparent communication.”

Looking ahead, WWL aims to build on the momentum generated in 2022, expanding their footprint in 2023 through additional office openings in South America, North America, Europe and Asia. Other big company developments include a customer-facing application for track and trace (Worldview), acquisition plans and their first bonded/Foreign Trade Zone warehouse.

With 25 years of proven experience, WWL stands ready to support customers' global supply chain requirements and is dedicated to making a difference in the logistics world.

To learn more, visit https://worldwidelogisticsltd.com/.

