Logistics Plus Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

ERIE, PA (July 22, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proudly celebrating its 25th anniversary. A quarter-century of growth and experience have transformed Logistics Plus from a three-person operation into a $300 million+ global solutions company with nearly 600 employees in 30 countries serving thousands of customers worldwide.

"It's amazing to think that over 25 years, we've grown pretty much every year, and we've been profitable every year since our inception," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "Our only real strategy since day one has been to grow. To have done that for a quarter-century is both humbling and gratifying. By continuing to grow, you find new people and create new opportunities, and I love that. I can't wait to see what the next 25 years will bring to LP."

Company Milestones:

• August 1996 – Jim Berlin founds Logistics Plus Inc. on a one-year purchase order for $120,000 to manage inbound logistics for GE Transportation (now Wabtec Corporation) in Erie, PA.

• 1998 – LP opens offices in Czech Republic, Poland, and Russia.

• 1999 – LP expands to India, China, and Indonesia and adds new customers.

• 2001 – On the heels of the 9/11 attacks, the LP team heroically rallies to move cargo from six European countries onto one of the first international charter flights booked into the US.

• 2003 – LP reaches 100 employees with offices in twelve countries and over 200 customers. The company also acquires and renovates the historic Union Station building in downtown Erie where its global headquarters reside today.

• 2004 – Jim Berlin is named an Ernst & Young (EY) Regional Entrepreneur of the Year and named to the EY Entrepreneur of the Year World Hall of Fame. The LP Mexico division formally opens.

• 2009 – The LP Turkey division formally opens.

• 2011 – LP acquires Horizon Logistics, with offices in Irving, TX, Lexington, NC, and San Francisco, CA, adding additional freight forwarding talent and customers.

• 2015 – LP is named 2014 Employer of the Year by the DevelopErie regional economic agency, named a top freight brokerage firm by Transport Topics magazine, and named a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain magazine. LP would go on to receive many more similar awards in the years to come.

• 2016 – LP becomes one of the first approved third-party logistics providers for international services as part of the Amazon Solutions Provider Network (SPN). The company also celebrates its 20th anniversary.

• 2017 – LP aggressively grows with the furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) vertical. LP acquires Lynx Fulfillment to enhance its growing eCommerce fulfillment business. LP ends the year with $127.3 million in U.S. sales (not including overseas offices), nearly 50% more than the year prior and more than 1000 times greater than its inaugural year-end.

• 2018 – A global Fortune 10 company signs LP to a multi-year agreement following a successful pilot logistics program in late 2017 for its home products division. LP receives its first certification as a Great Place to Work® company.

• 2019 – LP is named the 54th best medium-sized workplace by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine. On June 28th, LP establishes the first and only National Logistics Day to celebrate the logistics industry's importance to domestic and global economies.

• 2020 – LP acquires the Erie Times-News building and adds over one million additional square feet of warehousing to its North American footprint, including new or expanded facilities in southern California, Erie, PA, Chicago, IL, and New Jersey. The LP Medical division formed during COVID-19 successfully sources and delivers over one million pieces of PPE to organizations around the world.

• 2021 – LP is certified as a Great Place to Work for a fourth consecutive year and is named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces Editors' List. Today, the company has nearly 300 employees in the US, another 300 worldwide, and over $300M in annual global revenue.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Logistics Plus has released a new online video highlighting the company’s history and many of its milestones. The video can be viewed here or by visiting logisticsplus.com/25years.

Logistics Plus is also hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday, August 7th, at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania – the home city to its global headquarters. The daytime event will feature snacks, open ballpark concessions, a home run derby, and many other family-friendly activities. There will also be a private party for customers, partners, friends, and employees in the evening. Please email marketing@logisticsplus.com to learn more.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.