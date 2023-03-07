Gebrüder Weiss Expands U.S. Services and Adds New Executive Hire

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 – Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, is expanding its specialized project and project cargo capabilities in North America to accommodate customer needs across multiple vertical markets. To lead the expanded service line of Industrial Projects and Energy Transport Solutions, Gebrüder Weiss welcomes Michael Ruediger, a transportation and logistics expert with more than thirty years of industry experience, as Director of the division.

“Successfully transporting high, wide, and heavy materials requires a superior level of expertise and years of experience. As we expand our capabilities in the United States to handle more specialized projects, we are delighted to welcome industry veteran Michael Ruediger to lead the team,” said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. “Michael is an ideal candidate to act as our new Director of Industrial Projects & Energy Transport Solutions, and we are confident that his impressive track record and leadership in expediting complex energy transportation projects will continue here at Gebrüder Weiss.”

In his new position, Michael will lead a team of highly specialized experts in break bulk and complicated cargo projects, including everything from engineering and procurement to construction. His education and experience with general cargo, vessel chartering, heavy haul and rigging, and freight forwarding enhance Gebrüder Weiss’s industry-leading break bulk shipping capabilities, which are backed by an expansive global network.

Break bulk shipping, also known as general cargo shipping, emerged as a “best alternative” to keep cargo moving amidst container shortages and port disruptions during the height of the pandemic. General cargo shipping involves complex logistics and requires specialized expertise. As the focus on sustainability and alternative energy is ramped up globally, expanding break bulk and energy transport solutions aligns nicely with Gebrüder Weiss’s sustainability goals.

Gebrüder Weiss is a family-owned global logistics and transport company that prides itself on developing customer-specific transport and logistics solutions, maintaining supply chain flexibility in cargo, and expanding services in growth areas to keep up with customer demand in real time.

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

