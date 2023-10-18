Gebrüder Weiss expands import services between Mexico and the United States

Wood Dale, IL — October 18, 2023— Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, has established a new office and warehouse in Laredo, Texas, the largest inland port in North America, which is located approximately 7 km (4.3 miles) from the World Trade Crossing International Bridge. The branch is part of Gebrüder Weiss USA’s nationwide expansion, which includes a strategic focus on optimizing regional trade hubs for increased efficiency and providing additional access points for customers. Gebrüder Weiss Laredo will offer road, air, and sea logistics services - including warehousing, and brokerage operations - further enhancing Gebrüder Weiss USA’s footprint along the Southern border.

Global demand for nearshoring has led to significant geographic shifts in manufacturing and distribution. In 2022 alone, trade between the U.S. and Mexico was valued at a record-breaking $779.3 billion. Laredo has become a focal point in the critical Mexico/U.S. trade route and facilitates 40% of all trade between the two countries. This volume translated to 5.5 million trucks passing through the border town in 2022, moving about $800 million worth of products on a daily basis.

“We’re delighted to open the doors to our new Laredo location, which is uniquely positioned to streamline North American trade and expand the gateway to the U.S. and Mexico from Latin America and Asia,” said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. “Nearshoring has been called a trend, but our strategy provides geographic advantages to our customers that will stand the test of time.”

The 16,200 square-foot Gebrüder Weiss Laredo warehouse is located at 14410 Industry Avenue. It includes a cross-dock warehouse to handle both Northbound and Southbound cargo and support for the 15,000 commercial trucks crossing the border each day. The warehouse is hazmat-certified and will process bonded and general cargo, and features a Mexican customs brokerage for import/export and U.S. customs brokerage for import/export, customs clearance, and in-bond freight.

For more information about Gebrüder Weiss North America, its services, locations, or employment opportunities, please visit www.gw-world.com/us

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The twin strengths of digital and physical competence enable Gebrüder Weiss to respond swiftly and flexibly to customers’ needs. The family-run organization – with a history going back more than half a millennium – has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives. Today, it is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

Contact

North American Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

Public Relations for Gebrüder Weiss

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422