Gebrüder Weiss Rolls Out Expanded U.S. Import Consulting Service

CHICAGO August 3, 2020 - Gebrüder Weiss, the globally active transport and logistics company has announced the expansion of its import consulting program in the United States.

U.S. Customs applies a reasonable care standard to judge the compliance of import transactions. Failure to meet this standard could result in penal¬ties and extensive costs to correct violations. Gebrüder Weiss USA, and its team of licensed professionals, encourages clients to partner with them to carefully examine the compliance of their U.S. import process with a particular focus on critical areas such as;

● Tariff classification

● Invoice description of the merchandise

● Valuation

● Country of origin marking

● Anti-dumping and countervailing duty

● Intellectual property rights

● Other government agency requirements

● Record keeping

Additional services also include binding rulings, CTPAT certification, scope rulings, and duty drawback.

While the U.S. import process can undoubtedly be confusing to new importers, even experienced importers can be well served by a detailed review of the compliance of their import process. A comprehensive evaluation of this process is best handled outside of the day-to-day import clearance environment. A consultation between the client, who knows the details of the import transaction, and Gebrüder Weiss USA, the experts on Customs regulations and the Harmonized Tariff (HTS), can achieve the desired results.

"Do it once and do it right! At the onset, we provide clients with a solid foundation for compliant transactions with evidence of the exercise of reasonable care, as required by U.S. Customs, "said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. "We pride ourselves on helping companies mitigate their exposure to compliance issues, while at the same time providing valuable education and tools to their organization," he continued. "By expanding our import consulting services, we're demonstrating our commitment to our customers so that they have a true partner in the U.S. import process."

For more information on the services and locations offered by Gebrüder Weiss, visit the website at www.gw-world.com or contact directly at usa@gw-world.com.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Developing and changing with the needs of its customers during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact, provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on responsible and economical solutions.

Media Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

Winger Marketing

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

T 312-494-0422

Gebrüder Weiss

251 Wille Road, Suite C

IL 60018 Des Plaines

T 847.795.4300

usa@gw-world.com

www.gw-world.com