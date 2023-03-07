WARP Launches “DirectFresh” a Service Enabling Perishable Shippers with Same/Next-Day DSD

LOS ANGELES – Today WARP, a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, announced that it has launched “DirectFresh” a service enabling perishable shippers with same-day and next day direct store delivery. The service offers shippers an end-to-end solution for their fresh freight including manufacturer to cold storage transfers and high touch, in-store deliveries. WARP’s DirectFresh service enables shippers to transfer product from cold storage directly to a store or a WARP Station (cross dock) depending on their inventory needs within the same day without needing to work with a last-mile delivery service.



Perishable goods are highly susceptible to damage due to their fragile nature and how quickly their quality deteriorates with the passing of time. A missed delivery window can lead to an entire shipment of spoiled products and thousands of dollars in losses for a customer. Because perishable shipments are so sensitive, it's integral that shippers have visibility and transparency from manufacturer to store. WARP’s technology weaves together the middle-mile and last-mile using their network of temp-controlled cross docks and carriers to provide perishable shippers with a one-stop-shop for their logistics needs.

“A majority of freight providers don’t have the right technology to provide quality service to the sensitive temperature controlled freight market” said Jake McPaul, Head of Refrigerated Operations and Product at WARP. “The sensitivities associated with perishable shipping also almost always leave perishable shippers little to no consolidation solutions, making it challenging to manage costs. With technology that connects temperature controlled cross docks and carriers, we’re bringing new and innovative solutions for perishable shippers across North America”.

As part of our new DirectFresh offering, WARP has partnered with ShipRec to provide real-time temperature monitoring of fresh freight in transit directly in the WARP platform. The partnership between WARP and ShipRec improves food safety and works to meet the strict requirements of FSMA regulations to prevent foodborne illness. Users can receive notifications if a refrigerated or frozen product's temperature is outside of the optimal temperature zone, allowing drivers to investigate issues as needed and alert customers of any issues in advance. ShipRec’s tracking technology also applies to more than just fresh freight, giving WARP customers accurate, geographic locations for all their loads.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WARP to provide their customers with cutting edge technology that will allow them to have better insight and control into their shipments,” said Paul Vinuelas, ShipRec CEO and Co-Founder. “ShipRec’s tracker signal is strong enough to go through cardboard, metal and even concrete, making it applicable to fresh shipments and everything in between.”

WARP provides more transparency at a lower cost by right-sizing capacity based on the pallet-level/piece count of shipments that day, time, and place. WARP has partnerships with carriers that offer in-store delivery including unloading the trucks and delivering the final product inside the store. The service is now available in every major metro area in the U.S., Canada and select areas of Mexico, benefiting a wide range of perishable shippers such as fast casual restaurant chains, coffee shops, convenience stores, grocery stores, florists, ice cream shops and more.



The news comes on the heels of WARP’s recent funding announcement of additional $5.7M in funding to bring its total to $8.1M for its first operational year, 2022.





About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.