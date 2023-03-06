ContainerPort Group Expands Operations in Philadelphia

In response to increased demand in Philadelphia, ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a nationwide trucking carrier specializing in drayage solutions, announced an expanded footprint in the market with additional freight capacity and increased driver support.

“As the cargo continues to flow through the east coast, our customers are turning to us for additional trucking capacity throughout the Northeast, and particularly in Philadelphia. We already have a presence across other ports including New York/New Jersey, Norfolk, Baltimore, and more, so broadening our footprint to include Philadelphia was a next logical step for our business and for our customers,” said Joey Palmer, President, CPG. “We will continue to grow and deepen our presence in the region based on the needs of our customers and the market.”

To help support operations, the company has already added several veteran owner operators carrying a variety of endorsements, as well as a fleet of private chassis. Customers can take advantage of Philadelphia’s centralized location to reach nearly 41 million people within a 150 mile radius of the port.

CPG’s growth in Philadelphia demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing nationwide coverage at every port and every rail. Earlier this month, CPG announced it had opened a new terminal in Jacksonville to accommodate growing demand in the Southeast region. Additionally, the company recently began offering Dedicated Services across several locations, providing guaranteed capacity to customers needing white-glove service.

As CPG adds to its national network, it also continues to expand its fleet and provide tools to its drivers to ensure they are prepared to meet the increased demand. CPG recently introduced DrayPal, a custom mobile app designed to allow drivers to instantly access crucial information that helps them run a smarter, more efficient business.

“Much of our strategy for growth is driven by customer demand. This is not only reflected in our decision to expand our footprint in Philly and Jacksonville, but it can also be seen in our evolving portfolio of services and solutions,” said Mr. Palmer. “Our goal is to be everywhere our customers need us to be, and to provide the solutions both our drivers and our customers need.”