ContainerPort Group Expands Southeast Footprint with New Terminal in Jacksonville, FL

ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a national drayage provider built on an asset-first model and offering coast-to-coast capacity, announced the opening of a new terminal in Jacksonville, Florida. This new terminal demonstrates CPG’s commitment to growth in strategic markets and expands the company’s existing footprint in the southeast region.



“The Jacksonville Port Authority (JaxPort) continues to invest in their facility, and several of our commercial partners already utilize the port for both imports and exports, making now the perfect time for us to plant our flag in this market,” stated Joey Palmer, President of CPG. “We are confident that we will swiftly establish ourselves as the premier trucking outfit in the Jacksonville market, strengthening our position in the southeast and furthering our vision of covering every port and every rail across the US.”

Jacksonville provides an ideal geographic location to capture additional market share in the Southeast region. Its recently completed harbor deepening project provides a 47 foot channel depth, which can accommodate newer and larger post-Panamax vessels. And with three major highways, three major railroads, and 152 million square feet of distribution and warehousing space near the port, CPG and its customers can be assured that their freight will move quickly to and from the port.

CPG intends to expand its fleet by contracting drivers who are certified to handle hazardous materials and tankers, in order to provide diverse solutions to its customers. To facilitate the rapid growth of the CPG fleet in the market, the Jacksonville terminal will have a fleet of private chassis on site, elevating driver efficiency in and out of ports and terminals. Drivers can also utilize DrayPal, CPG’s custom mobile app, to help streamline their day-to-day operations and improve the efficiency of their business.

CPG Terminal Manager Dawn Cline said: “We are already seeing a spike in driver applications as word of our new terminal spreads and they hear about the experience and tools we provide to help them succeed, like DrayPal, private chassis, our family-like atmosphere, and more. Our expansion plans include helping NVO and BCO partners who need a drayage provider with nationwide network strength that is properly equipped to handle all of customers' dray business. Ultimately, our goal is to leverage this terminal to move more volume throughout the entire Southeast region.”

Investing in its new Jacksonville terminal highlights CPG's commitment to delivering coast-to-coast drayage services to customers and expanding driving opportunities for independent contractors in the region. Recently, CPG has reinforced its commitment to designing custom solutions for customers with the introduction of Dedicated Services, providing reliable capacity and delivering exceptional intermodal services.