DELIVER Asia 2024, 6+7 March, Singapore

DELIVER Asia 2024, 6+7 March, Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore

DELIVER launches its premium commerce and supply chain meetings event in the Asian market one year from today

About the Event

DELIVER is proud to announce the launch of the latest addition to its premium commerce and supply chain meetings event, DELIVER Asia 2024, opening 6+7 March 2024 - exactly one year from today - at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, Singapore.

After eight years of growth and success with its flagship event, DELIVER Europe, and the announcement last year of its inaugural stateside event, DELIVER Americas 2023, DELIVER is now completing its global portfolio with its first event in the critical Asian market.

DELIVER Asia 2024 will give hundreds of retail, e-commerce, brand, logistics, supply chain and transport leaders the opportunity to make deals with DELIVER’s unique pre-qualified one-to-one meetings matchmaking service. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with cutting-edge thought leadership on the issues key to understanding - and prospering in - the Asian market.

The trusted DELIVER hosted buyer format allows industry professionals to make tailored deals, generate new leads, and secure new contracts. Our diverse and dynamic content programme provides access to the most innovative ideas and sector advice across a rich variety of keynote talks, case studies and workshops.

DELIVER CEO Adam Gough:

“I’m thrilled to announce the completion of our global portfolio through the introduction of the inaugural DELIVER Asia event in Singapore, launching a year from today.

The resounding success of our Europe events in Amsterdam, and the excitement and interest already generated for our Americas event this autumn in Las Vegas, have allowed us to confidently expand into an Asian market which will be at the forefront of growth and innovation for years to come. Asia is the largest logistics market in the world, generating over $2.5 trillion and accounting for nearly 60% of total global market growth.

We’ve made a deliberate strategic choice with the selection of Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre as the venue for DELIVER Asia 2024. It places us at the heart of the most exciting market in the world, in one of its most beautiful cities, which recently announced the Singapore Green Plan 2030 – a country-wide sustainability venture aligned with DELIVER’s ongoing commitment to fully sustainable and carbon-neutral events.

DELIVER is now proud to be a fully global brand. We can’t wait for you to be a part of the DELIVER experience in Singapore in March 2024. The countdown starts now - see you in 365 days!”

About DELIVER

We offer three unmissable ways for commerce and supply chain leaders to meet and make deals through our global portfolio of fully sustainable one-to-one meeting and thought leadership events: DELIVER Europe (7+8 June 2023, Amsterdam), DELIVER Americas (27+28 September 2023, Las Vegas) and DELIVER Asia (6+7 March 2024, Singapore).