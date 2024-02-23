BSL Battery - Industrial will participate in Modex 2024 from March 11 to 14 with enhanced product po

Huizhou, China -- BSL NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, a solution manufacturer that designs and manufactures smart lithium-ion batteries (up to 50% more efficient than similar products on the market) for industrial forklifts used in the warehousing and distribution industry, today announced that it will participate in MODEX 2024 3 Held at Booth A12323, Hall A, Georgia World Congress Center from October 11th to 14th. In this fast-paced world of manufacturing and supply chain operations, our industry's future depends on today's forward-looking decisions. MODEX provides a comprehensive view of existing and upcoming supply chain solutions, giving us a glimpse into what's to come.

The booth will display a complete and rich product portfolio, highlighting BSLBATT’s third-generation small box solution and dual-gun charging solution – the latest innovation in end-to-end lithium-ion battery solutions and addressing the diversification of customers' needs and challenges. At the same time, booth visitors will be able to witness BSLBATT and Fronius, SPE, and Delta-Q chargers integrated to work together as a complete system to provide value to customers, demonstrating how their integrated solutions work together closely, efficiently, and reliably, thus improving customer interests. The booth will guide visitors through a seamless end-to-end journey, covering everything from batteries and chargers to energy management software and comprehensive solutions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA94R9mUnHc

The booth will display the following product themes:

● Containing the smallest box lithium-ion solutions for Class I-III material handling equipment, these third-generation lithium battery packs feature new technology and increased capacity for high-volume fleet operations.

● BSLBATT® insert batteries with charger

● BSLBATT LiFe product family for airport GSE applications

● Advanced IoT solution: BSLBATT telematics solution that helps operations managers better manage their fleets by providing real-time data and actionable insights.

● SPE charger for connecting lithium-ion products

What makes the BSLBATT the Superior Lithium Battery for your Motive Power needs?

The answer is quality at every step. The BSLBATT Battery has been validated to over 60 industry quality and safety checks. It has multiple layers of monitoring, safety, and backup redundancies both in the module and complete unit. The battery is designed and assembled in China., and its assembly facilities meet the stringent ISO 9001:2015 certification standards. In addition, BSLBATT is the first forklift lithium battery in China to obtain UL2580 certification for its complete product line. Maximum and safe transfer of energy is conducted through flexible copper busbar cabling.

At our booth, you can also:

● Talk to our experts who are ready to help you improve battery life.

● Learn how to control equipment management and maintenance while reducing costs

● Learn which rugged computing solutions can best power your business operations

"We look forward to showcasing our complete product line to potential customers and existing customers," said Haley Ning, BSLBATT Vice President of Sales. “Our state-of-the-art lithium-ion solutions address a variety of existing performance challenges, leading customers toward clean, safe, innovative lithium technology platforms. BSL Battery - Industrial delivers these advantages at a price point that is comparable to traditional battery products. This reduces ownership costs."

Watch a live demo at booth #A12323

Register for free today and visit our booth A12323. You will learn about our fast and easy-to-use charging infrastructure, ultra-simplified onboarding in less than 10 minutes and the performance of our lithium-ion batteries in a variety of rugged and complex warehouse and material handling environments. Performance.