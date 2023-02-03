Atlantic Logistics to exhibit at CONEXPO, CON/AGG with industry experts, March 14-18

Atlantic Logistics, a Florida based transportation and logistics company, will be a featured exhibitor with company experts at CONEXPO-CON/AGG from March 14 until 18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America’s largest construction trade show held every three years and represents international asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities, logistics companies, and more.

Atlantic Logistics will have its informational display and team members at booth N13166 in the North Hall. In attendance will be Rob Hooper, Jr., CEO of Atlantic Logistics, responsible for strategic direction and management of daily operations; Tali Hooper, the company’s logistics specialist and customer relations representative; Sean Gresham, Senior Logistics Specialist and responsible for specialized freight, overweight and over height loads, refrigeration loads, high- value over dimensional freight, and large projects; Johnnie Greene, Vice President of Sales and Chief Operations Officer, responsible for sales and operations, and James Crichlow, marketing and communications director responsible for brand strategy, website content and design, advertising, and public relations.

The group will host an informational and interactive display and participate with event attendees in sharing knowledge about technologically advanced shipping, hauling, and trucking brokerage services. For more information, contact James Crichlow at james@shipatlantic.com. Visit the show website at https://www.conexpoconagg.com.

According to Gresham, he and his team have been brokering heavy haulers and truckers to transport equipment in containers and non-containers to the expo from manufacturers all over the world through domestic and international locations, and port cities in Florida, Georgia, California, and Texas, among others.

“This conference attracts the largest number of construction and agricultural equipment and suppliers, and ancillary support from around the world in one place with great effort and expense. Some exhibitors manufacture and sell equipment that can be more than 250,000 lbs., and the merchandise will be on display,” said Gresham. “We specialize in brokerage carriers and haulers who are highly specialized and available to get the merchandise to the show, and for our everyday clients at any time,” he said. “Atlantic Logistics is pleased to be at the expo after a challenging time in our industry these past few years. Truckers are the backbone of transporting goods in America and the world, as we support them. Our access to the most reliable individuals and companies in trucking and transportation, available at all levels, capacities, and pricing is our specialization.” Gresham is available to speak with conference attendees, exhibitors, and media contacts seeking distinctive services in the 3PL industry. He may be reached at 904.537.0522.

About Atlantic Logistics: Atlantic Logistics was founded in 2001, as a Jacksonville, Fla. -based, women-owned business by Rob Hooper, Jr.’s mother Evie Hooper, and his father Bob Hooper. The company has experienced record growth, moved more than 30,000 loads and generating $55 million in total revenue in 2022. Utilizing the industry’s latest systems and methods in load-tracking, digital freight matching, and transportation management software, the company is prospering to meet industry and consumer needs in logistics and supply chain transportation. Atlantic Logistics is headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville, Fla., with an office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the websites at https://www.shipatlantic.com and https://www.shipatlantic.com/tags/atlantic-cares.