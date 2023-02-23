Flowspace Enhances OmniFlow Software with Next-Generation Visibility and Order Management Tools

Flowspace, the software platform powering independent fulfillment, today announced updates to its OmniFlow suite of tools, empowering merchants with the fundamental visibility and insights needed to orchestrate a consistently excellent end customer experience.

The omnichannel consumer has never been more powerful, spending more often and more frequently than those who shop exclusively in stores. They have also never been more fickle, abandoning brand loyalty in the name of improved product availability and pricing.

As consumer behavior evolves and economic headwinds persist, modern merchants are adopting technologies and systems designed to meet the unique needs of omnichannel brands and their customers, who have heightened expectations for convenience, communication, and connectivity across touchpoints. Efficient, reliable fulfillment is essential to customer satisfaction and retention; in fact 85% of customers wouldn’t shop with a brand again after a poor delivery experience.

Flowspace’s OmniFlow software empowers merchants with the next-generation visibility and insights they need to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment. As a standalone software that connects to the Flowspace fulfillment network and independent warehouse locations, OmniFlow offers brands operating any fulfillment configuration the centralized visibility and reporting necessary to meet end-customer expectations for a seamless experience.

Recent market-driven updates to OmniFlow software include:

Enhanced exceptions resolution streamlines issue reporting and provides merchants with added visibility into fulfillment and carrier performance.

Advanced inbound visibility empowers merchants to better identify, understand, and manage inventory discrepancies.

Improved warehouse receiving methodology proactively prevents orders from being received or accepted with variances.

Updated batch performance processing increases outbound order capacity and further improves SLA adherence.

OmniFlow also allows sellers to integrate best-in-class ERPs, such as SAP, Netsuite, and others, to view cross-channel orders, shipments, and fulfillment in one place.

According to Forrester Research, organizations that will succeed in building adaptivity and resilience within a tumultuous market will be “ecosystem-oriented,” adopting software and systems that work in collaboration with technologies across a stack.

The Flowspace platform is designed to facilitate quick, seamless integration of sales channels, partners, and technologies, empowering sellers to create a cohesive brand experience that meets heightened omnichannel customer expectations.

"Flowspace is the flexible fulfillment solution powering independent ecommerce,” said Ben Eachus, co-founder and CEO, Flowspace. “We’ve developed an asset-light network and cloud-native software built for maximum interoperability, all designed to provide a superior customer experience for both merchants and their end customers.”

Flowspace’s proprietary OmniFlow software, which provides real-time visibility into inventory, orders, and fulfillment activity centralized in a single dashboard, is integrated within its network of more than 150 fulfillment locations nationwide.

Recently recognized as a leading provider of fulfillment software and services, the company is trusted by more than 500 brands to enable quick, efficient, omnichannel fulfillment from any source, to any end customer. Its open platform is equipped to integrate with systems, channels, and partners across the retail ecosystem, including direct to consumer (DTC) storefronts, third-party marketplaces, brick-and-mortar retailers, and beyond.