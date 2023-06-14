Flowspace enhances fulfillment software with RetailOps acquisition

On-demand warehousing technology firm Flowspace says it has enhanced its fulfillment tools this week by acquiring RetailOps, a San Diego-based software company that enables omnichannel brands to manage and optimize their supply chain operations.

Flowspace will incorporate RetailOps’ technology into its existing fulfillment platform, thus bolsters its ability to meet the needs of modern omnichannel retailers, who require real-time data that delivers actionable insights so they can centrally and efficiently orchestrate their supply chain, the Los Angeles-based company said.

According to Flowspace, its OmniFlow software provides brands with the real-time visibility and insights needed to orchestrate fulfillment across multiple locations, while centralizing omnichannel visibility and reporting in a single dashboard.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but all RetailOps employees, including founders Sam Moses and Daniel Norman, will join Flowspace.

“The acquisition of RetailOps’ sophisticated technology and talented team further accelerates Flowspace’s ability to deliver best-in-class software and service to our customers,” Ben Eachus, co-founder and CEO of Flowspace, said in a release. “Modern, omnichannel merchants need modern, omnichannel solutions that ensure top-notch execution. Whether they’re using their own facilities or rely on Flowspace's network, our software gives brands the centralized visibility and reporting they need to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment from anywhere.”

Launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017, Flowspace raised $12 million in Series A funding in 2019, and through an additional Series B round has now raised a total of $46.5 million.



