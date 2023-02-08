ContainerPort Group Named to FreightWaves Ratings Top 500 Largest For-Hire Carriers List

ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a national drayage provider covering every port and every rail, has been named to the 2023 FreightWaves Top 500 Largest For-Hire Carrier list, its second consecutive appearance on the list.

"Being named again is a reflection of the tremendous efforts of our team at CPG," stated Joey Palmer, President of CPG. "Our dedication to enhancing the driver experience, regular investments in our DrayPal driver app, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction are what will keep us as the leading dray carrier for the biggest and best brands, our valued customers, and our hardworking drivers."

FreightWaves ranks companies on the basis of tractor count, with data compiled largely from publicly available databases and responses from company representatives. For the purposes of this ranking, “for-hire” includes companies that operate in various trucking modes. As of this writing, CPG has nearly 1,600 owner operators across its terminal network, as well as a nationwide platform of vetted carrier partners to provide additional capacity in 2023.

In 2022, ContainerPort Group made significant strides in enhancing its offerings for customers. The launch of the DrayPal mobile app for owner operators provides a central and trustworthy source of information, empowering CPG owner operators to run their business more efficiently. CPG also introduced Dedicated Services to its line-up of services, allowing the company to provide guaranteed capacity for customers requiring the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and flexibility. To further increase capacity, CPG's parent company, World Group, acquired Pacific Cascade Trucking, based in Sumner, Washington towards the end of the year. This growth and investment underscores CPG's commitment to executing its strategic plan of delivering coast-to-coast drayage services to customers.

“CPG has been the leader in drayage for over 50-plus years, and I don’t know if we could point to any other year in our history that was as successful as 2022,” said World Group CEO Fred Hunger. “Our teams continue to push the envelope and bring forward solutions that are helping us accelerate the ways we serve our customers. We are ready to see how our new investments made in 2022 grow and continue to raise awareness as our brand being the best drayage provider in the country.”