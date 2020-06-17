Consolidated Chassis Management Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for 2020

Budd Lake, NJ - June 17, 2020 —Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), the leading neutral interoperable gray chassis pool manager in the US, has been named as a Top Green Provider of 2020 by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

"Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers’ supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top Green Provider by Food Logistics for the first time. Since our launch, we have been committed to offering the most sustainable, efficient and equitable chassis provisioning model in the United States," said Mike Wilson, CEO of CCM. "The enhanced efficiency of the CCM interoperable gray pool results in less idling and waiting time for the motor carrier, allowing for lower emissions and lower carbon output.”

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

CCM Interoperable Gray Pool – Better for the Environment

As a neutral chassis pool manager, CCM is charged with balancing the needs of its all its stakeholders, with a focus on operational efficiency, supply chain fluidity and environmental sustainability.

The key benefit of CCM’s interoperable gray pool model is that when a marine container comes off a train or ship, it is placed upon any chassis available in the network The interoperable approach enables faster loading and unloading operations at wheeled facilities, which translates into fewer machine operating hours and therefore, less fuel being burned. For a grounded operation, motor carriers can use the same chassis for multiple container moves within that network, enabling fewer unnecessary bare moves and less fuel consumption compared to a non-interoperable pool.

“As a steward of the environment, CCM is dedicated to ensuring our chassis provisioning model consistently meets the needs of our customer while simultaneously preserving the environment,” said Mr. Wilson.

About CCM

CCM is the leading cooperative chassis pool manager, managing the combined fleet of multiple contributors to provide maximum equipment availability and facilitate ease of participation to all involved in intermodal freight transport. CCM supports all chassis provisioning models and enables participants the ability to choose their chassis provider through CCM's Customer Choice Program. Bringing together an experienced Logistics and M&R staff strategically stationed throughout each region, CCM is committed to high quality and reliable equipment to meet customers' needs. The Chassis Management Application Suite provides a best-in-class platform for the management of chassis provisioning for all industry stakeholders, allowing CCM to effectively collaborate with steamship lines, railroads, ports and motor carriers at over 300 locations nationwide.