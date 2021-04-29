Convoy Named to FourKites’ Premier Carrier List for 8th Consecutive Quarter

Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, was named to FourKites’ Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the first quarter of 2021, the 8th consecutive quarter the digital freight network has been recognized since the award was introduced.

For the first time, the list highlights organizations that are registered as partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program. SmartWay helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiencies. Convoy has been a proud partner of SmartWay since 2017, with a shared vision to help businesses move freight more sustainably.

“Convoy is honored to be named to the FourKites’ Premier Carrier List for the 8th consecutive quarter,” said Brooks McMahon, Vice President of Partnerships at Convoy. “For Convoy’s dedication and commitment to visibility, customer satisfaction, and innovation to be recognized by FourKites consistently since this award was first introduced is a testament to our high quality service and our longstanding partnership.”

FourKites’ latest PCL showcases 366 carriers, brokers and 3PLs that have achieved the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads. These best practices provide shippers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with data and insights to streamline operations, increase shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and better manage labor costs. Carriers included on FourKites’ Q1 PCL experienced an average 10% annual load volume growth compared to the prior year, clocking 2.5 million loads in Q1 alone.

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 72 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.