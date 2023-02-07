Logistics Plus Re-Certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for a Sixth Consecutive Year

ERIE, PA (February 7, 2022) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what the company’s current 430+ USA-based employees say about their experience working at Logistics Plus. 94% of employees say Logistics Plus is a great place to work. That is 37 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Additional facts from this year’s survey results:

• 97% of employees rate the service Logistics Plus delivers as “excellent”

• 96% of employees are proud to tell others they work at Logistics Plus

• 95% feel that management is competent at running the business

• 95% feel good about the ways Logistics Plus contributes to the community

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Logistics Plus is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

"We continue to put a lot of effort into creating a fun culture and a positive work environment," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "As we continue to grow, I am very proud that we are able to maintain a culture of comradery, community, and a passion for excellence."

View the Logistics Plus Great Place to Work company profile and rating summary online at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7008084.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. Learn more at greaplacetowork.com.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Jim Berlin founded the company nearly 26 years ago in Erie, PA. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

