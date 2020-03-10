Logistics Plus Re-Certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for Third Year

ERIE, PA (March 10, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been re-certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. This is the third consecutive year that the company has been certified. According to the updated results, Logistics Plus ratings in many key categories were better than the 2020 best-in-class benchmarks set by the top 100 businesses in the United States.

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven “For All” methodology, Certification confirms that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience. At Logistics Plus, 96 percent of its employees say it is a great workplace compared to the top 100 benchmark of 91 percent. Employees also rated Logistics Plus higher than best-in-class benchmarks across numerous other dimensions, including justice, impartiality, collaboration, equity, leadership behavior, innovation, and engagement.

“I couldn’t be prouder that, with all of our growth the past few years, our employees continue to find Logistics Plus to be a great place to work,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “We have a passion for excellence and we’re always striving to grow. Growing is challenging but fun. Despite our growth, we still have very few rules other than ‘The Golden Rule.’ Treat people as you’d like to be treated … and make work fun, of course.”

The Logistics Plus Great Place to Work company profile and ratings summary can be viewed online at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7008084.

“We congratulate Logistics Plus, on their re-certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

In addition to its Great Place to Work certification, Logistics Plus ranked number 54 among the top 100 list of medium-sized workplaces published last October by Fortune. Last week, its founder and CEO, Jim Berlin, was recognized with a prestigious “CEO Great Place to Work For All Leadership Award” at the 3rd annual Great Place to Work Leadership Awards Gala Dinner at the Four Seasons in San Francisco.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and uses those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Great Place to Work’s unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually by Fortune. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. Learn more at greaplacetowork.com.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence technology, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 23 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly-regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 500+ employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Baltimore, MD; Birmingham, AL; Buffalo, NY; Charleston, SC; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; San Bernardino, CA; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Tampa Bay, FL; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.