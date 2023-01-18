URBN Selects Kansas City Region for New $60M Fulfillment Center for Clothing Rental Brand, Nuuly

The Kansas City Area Development Council announced that URBN, a multinational lifestyle retail corporation, has selected Raymore, Missouri, for its new 604,000-square-foot fulfillment center. The company is expected to invest $60 million in the Nuuly fulfillment center and create 750 jobs within five years.

The company plans to locate its fulfillment and laundry facility at the Raymore Commerce Center, developed by VanTrust Real Estate and marketed by Colliers, pending completion of all state and local approvals and agreements.

"Nuuly has experienced significant growth since our launch in 2019,” said Dave Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly. “We are excited to open our second U.S. fulfillment center to support our next phase of growth, and proud to work with the State of Missouri and the City of Raymore to bring new jobs to the Kansas City region."

Nuuly is a subscription rental clothing service for women who love fashion and exploring how to wear, buy and sell it in ways that are gentler on the planet — and their wallets. Nuuly offers over 15,000 styles from over 300 designer and contemporary brands, including Free People, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie.

“Missouri is a strategic choice for companies like Nuuly that are searching for a location in the middle of America for their expansion projects,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Missouri is winning more large-scale projects than ever before, and we’re carrying that tremendous momentum into 2023. We look forward to welcoming URBN to the long list of global powerhouses in Missouri.”

URBN’s new Nuuly facility represents a growing presence in the Kansas City region. In 2020, the company announced its plans to establish a $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot omni-channel fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas, which celebrated a ribbon cutting in October 2022.

“As URBN’s second fulfillment center in the KC region, the Nuuly facility reinforces our area as a top U.S. logistics hub,” said Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort, an affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “Global supply chain demand is ever-increasing, and the KC region’s central location, robust infrastructure and access to skilled workforce continue to attract leading brands to our region. We are excited to see URBN’s ongoing growth here.”

The Kansas City region is a leading North American logistics hub and key location for distribution and e-commerce, with abundant access to rail, air, water and road transportation. As the crossroads of North America, 85% of the U.S. population can be reached from a Kansas City location in two days or less.