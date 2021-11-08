Network Design Firm Selects Kansas City Area for Corporate Headquarters

The Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC) announced at its annual meeting that NetPMD Solutions, a leading provider of professional services and network design solutions, is locating its corporate headquarters in the Kansas City region. The company plans to create more than 100 technical and corporate jobs.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities presented by locating our corporate headquarters in the Kansas City region,” said David Seematter, CEO of NetPMD Solutions. “Our projects span across the U.S., so being based in the Midwest provides easy access to our customers. In addition, the favorable business economics and deep well of talent to draw from in KC will further our growth.”

The company selected the Kansas City region based on a combination of factors, including telecommunications infrastructure, central U.S. location, available workforce and affordable tax and utility costs.

“Kansas City is the most connected region in the U.S. with 5.5 million miles of fiber, and NetPMD Solution’s selection of the KC market for its headquarters will enhance the company’s long-term success,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO at the Kansas City Area Development Council. “With KC’s tech industry employing one in every 10 workers, our region is a prime location for companies looking to tap into a collaborative and talent-rich community.”

NetPMD Solutions provides comprehensive design solutions for customers across the U.S., with a focus on fiber networks. The company offers a variety of professional services that can be brought together to form a complete solution, including network design, network engineering and turnkey solutions.

“Kansas is one of the best places in the nation to do business, and NetPMD’s decision to build their headquarters in the Kansas City region is proof that companies are taking note,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We’ll continue leveraging our central location, pro-business environment, and top-tier workforce to recruit new jobs, companies, and families to our state.”

While NetPMD Solutions is selecting its final real estate option in the Kansas City region, the company is actively hiring highly driven individuals to join its new operations in a hybrid work model. A variety of technical and non-technical positions are available including CAD drafters, GIS engineers, fiber network designers, professional civil engineers and project managers. Potential candidates may visit NetPMD Solutions for more information.

About NetPMD Solutions LLC

NetPMD Solutions LLC is an independent, professional services and network design company. The company evolved from the growing demand for a turnkey engineering solutions provider to support fiber deployments across the United States, and help businesses pursue successful digital transformation. The NetPMD Solutions management team includes numerous industry veterans with a combined experience of over 100+ years. NetPMD Solutions provides fiber network design services, permit drawings and management, construction drawings, As-built drawings and GIS support leveraging the NetPMD robust set of proprietary tools and solutions to bring a wealth of value to its clients. | NetPMDSolutions.com.

About KCADC

The Kansas City Area Development Council serves the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area by marketing the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 60,000 new jobs over its 40-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC and KC Global Design. thinkKC.com

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as "KC Heartland.” KC is a center for technology, entrepreneurship and artistry, ranking first in the nation for its startup growth rate. Visit KC.org or follow @KCHeartland for more details.