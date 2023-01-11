Dexterity Hires Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Warehouse Robot Deployments in 2023

Redwood City, CA - 10 January, 2022 - Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023.

Dexterity plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.

“Hiring Ana brings Dexterity’s ability to deploy next generation robotic technology in warehouses to the next level,” said Dexterity CEO, Samir Menon. “Her wealth of operational experience will help our customers solve their toughest material handling challenges across their logistics network.”

Prior to Dexterity, Pinczuk served as the Chief Development Officer at Anaplan, a SaaS planning software company. Her experience also includes tenure as President and General Manager of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Pointnext and Chief Product Officer at Veritas in addition to board positions on multiple leading SaaS companies.

“There has never been a more critical time for warehouse and logistics companies to deploy automation,” said Pinczuk. “I’m thrilled and energized to be joining this fantastic team as our robots continue to make an impact with leaders in parcel, retail, and manufacturing.”

Pinczuk joins Dexterity’s growing team that includes John Pell and David Magoc, both of whom served as senior operations managers in Amazon’s supply chain organization.

Both Pinczuk and Pell will be speaking about scaling warehouse operations at the Manifest Conference in Las Vegas on 2 February 2023. More details can be found on Dexterity’s website.