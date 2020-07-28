Logistyx Technologies Hires Dipti Gupta as Chief Operating Officer

Logistyx Technologies, the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, announced today the appointment of Dipti Gupta as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 20 years of global supply chain management leadership experience, Gupta brings a high-growth, customer-focused mindset to Logistyx as the newest member of the executive team. As COO, Gupta will lead the development and implementation of worldwide operational strategies to drive efficiencies and oversee Logistyx’s ongoing business operations as the company continues to grow and evolve.

“With consumers turning to e-commerce at unprecedented rates, I’m thrilled to join Logistyx to help promote the world’s only single engine for global parcel delivery,” said Gupta. “Business leaders increasingly understand the benefits of shipping parcels more effectively, and Logistyx already has the global reach necessary to tap into that growing demand and take its cloud-based solution to the next level.”

In her most recent role as Vice President of Professional Services and Account Management at Blume Global, Gupta led a team providing logistics and digital supply chain solutions to a global customer base. Prior to her role at Blume Global, Gupta held leadership positions at E2open, Model N, Flextronics and Hewlett-Packard. With proven success as a visionary leader in the global management of SaaS products, supply chain transformation and technology, Gupta brings a well-rounded and sought-after skillset to Logistyx as it continues to grow its worldwide e-commerce fulfillment technology business.

“Dipti’s unique background and extensive knowledge of worldwide supply chain strategies and technology make her a dynamic addition to our executive team,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. “As Logistyx continues to build on our success, Dipti’s proven track record and experience in driving technology implementations and growing global teams through a common vision will help our clients continue to better serve their customers around the world.”

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 8,500 carrier service integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has U.S. offices in St. Louis and Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.Logistyx.com.

