AMESPHERE: The Next Frontier in Workplace Safety will Launch at ProMAT 2023

“We are very excited about Amesphere,” says Claudio Salvador, President and CEO at AME. “It is the ultimate innovation to enhance protection and provide the perfect balance between safety and efficiency in the workplace. We are inviting everyone who is involved in site management to come and see how it works and how it will protect personnel, reduce operating costs, and add value to the business at our booth at ProMAT 2023.”

Amesphere is a ‘safety as a service’, cloud-based platform that uses data and real-time information to avoid collisions, allow vehicles and people to work safely together, and provide complete peace of mind for operators and management. It is remarkably easy to install and uses centimeter precision anti-collision technology. Ultra-versatile and readily adaptable to the unique needs of all workplace environments, Amesphere will create a new frontier for workplace safety.

Salvador concludes, “This is real game-changing technology in how companies approach safety and takes us closer to making accidents a thing of the past. What a goal that would be!”

Visit AME at ProMAT 2023, which runs from March 20-23 in Chicago. AME experts will be on hand to answer your questions and show.

About Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME)

Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME) is a Florentine company that has been developing technological solutions for Safety & Security since 1999. Thanks to its futuristic vision and continuous innovation, AME has become a real leader in the field of active safety, exporting its products all over the world. The company aims to create technological innovation to protect the operator and bring the concept of active prevention in all types of working environments, through the values of innovation, excellence and partnership that are the foundation on which the company's philosophy is built.

