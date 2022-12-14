Raymond And Its Solutions And Support Centers Give Back To North American Communities In 2022

GREENE, N.Y., December 14, 2022 — In 2022, The Raymond Corporation and its network of Solutions and Support Centers have been continuing to support communities across North America. For 100 years, Raymond’s recipe for success has included prioritizing fundamental company values — including respect for people and innovation — which fuel the company and its associates to go above and beyond for local communities.



“Supporting our community has always been an important part of Raymond’s pledge to giving back,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president at The Raymond Corporation. “A momentous example of that began in 1965, when George Raymond Sr. and George Raymond Jr. began the Raymond Foundation to help support the local community surrounding Raymond’s headquarters. The Raymond Corporation continues that tradition and funds numerous projects annually to support the greater community.”



Every year, The Raymond Corporation’s locations in Greene and Syracuse, New York, Lebanon, Indiana, and Muscatine, Iowa, support over 100 nonprofit and educational organizations with monetary contributions, forklift donations and voluntary participation. In addition, Raymond strongly supports education by collaborating with high schools, trade schools, colleges and universities on a number of programs, as well as providing students with facility tours, mentoring and a cooperative program.



Raymond was able to continue its virtual National Manufacturing Day event, inviting students from across North America to attend the event remotely. The event celebrated Raymond’s 100-year history of innovation and helped to encourage attendees to build skills for a future in the innovative manufacturing industry through a virtual facility tour, technology showcases, associate testimonials and technician spotlights.



“At Raymond, giving back is at the core of our company values, and we thank our employees, who are an integral part in helping us live out this mission,” said Michael Field, president and CEO at The Raymond Corporation. “As we continue to celebrate our 100th anniversary, we are grateful for the members of our network across the country, who continually work to give back to local organizations to strengthen our communities.”



Here are some distinctive examples of ways Raymond’s authorized Solutions and Support Centers gave to communities across North America in 2022:

Abel Womack, Inc. — Lawrence, Massachusetts

Through a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, Abel Womack helped to carry out the Boys and Girls Club mission, which aims to enable all young people, especially those who need help most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Associated and Stoffel Equipment Company — Addison, Illinois

Associated and Stoffel Equipment Company donated 16 pallet jacks to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization. The pallet jacks will be distributed to parishes throughout the archdiocese to replace or augment old equipment, enabling the schools and parishes to perform their ministries more effectively.

Brauer Material Handling Systems, Inc. — Hendersonville, Tennessee

Continuing the yearly tradition, Brauer donated 1,500 turkeys to several food pantries and nonprofits in the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

Through its employee donation program, Brauer offers each team member $200 to donate to a charity or nonprofit of choice. These donations are put toward organizations like St. Jude, the local animal shelter, school sports teams and rescue missions.

Carolina Handling — Charlotte, North Carolina

The Patriotic Pallet Project set the record for the world’s largest pallet painting to honor veterans. The project featured 2,500 wooden pallets painted 16 different colors and placed in a gridlike pattern to reveal the iconic likeness of Lady Liberty. Carolina Handling is a military-minded organization where 13% of associates have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and where veterans services are a focus area of the company’s philanthropic giving.

Heubel Shaw — Kansas City, Missouri

Through various events and internal fundraising, Heubel Shaw donated over $35,000 in 2022 to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Over the past decade, Heubel Shaw has raised and donated over $300,000 to this same effort.

Johnston Equipment ­— Mississauga, Ontario

Johnston Equipment has donated funds to multiple hospitals across Canada to help purchase masks, gowns, gloves, goggles, respirators and other critical protective equipment.

Additionally, Johnston Equipment has continued its long-standing support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel, including the sponsorship of the annual general meeting, charity golf tournament, Sylvie Hyndman scholarship and annual gala dinner.

Malin — Addison, Texas

To celebrate Veterans Day, Malin worked with a local radio station to support U.S. troops by sending personalized holiday cards. Malin aimed to collect 1,000 holiday cards, letters, notes and drawings from associates and their family members.

Raymond Storage Concepts, Inc. — Cincinnati

​​​​​​​To help those in need, Raymond Storage Concepts, Inc., partnered with local businesses to donate nonperishable food and personal care items to InterfaithCincy.

Additionally, throughout the year, employees participated in the St. Vincent de Paul Angel Toy Program, St. Vincent de Paul winter clothing drive and Crayons to Computers.

Raymond West — Santa Fe Springs, California

​​​​​​​Through two charity golf outings, Raymond West raised $52,000 to donate to the Thurston County Food Bank, Emergency Food Network, and Giving Children Hope. Raymond West then matched the donations.

The ninth annual Pink Pallet Jack auction bro