Raymond and its Solutions and Support Centers Continue Pledge to Giving Back

GREENE, N.Y., November 16, 2023 — The season of giving is yearlong at The Raymond Corporation. In 2023, Raymond has supported more than 100 nonprofit and educational organizations in communities throughout New York state, home to its headquarters. The giving extends across North America as the organization and its network of Solutions and Support Centers help numerous charitable efforts and communities. With an altruistic culture spanning over 100 years, Raymond continues to prioritize fundamental company values focused on respect for people and innovation, driving the company and its associates forward to make a positive impact on their local communities.

“Raymond and our entire enterprise of Solutions and Support Centers have always been committed to a pledge of giving back and making a difference in the communities in which we operate and serve,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president at The Raymond Corporation. “Generosity has long been exemplified throughout our operations, and it runs deep in the hearts of our team members. We appreciate our associates, who are absolutely key in helping bring these efforts to fruition.”

Raymond and its Solutions and Support Centers contribute to nonprofit and educational organizations with monetary contributions, forklift donations and voluntary participation spanning from building bicycles to building out warehouse centers for food pantries. Here are some model examples of how Raymond’s Solutions and Support Centers have given back to communities across North America in 2023:

Abel Womack, Inc. — Lawrence, Massachusetts

Supporting Filling in the Blanks, Abel Womack donated racking and laid out plans to expand the warehouse storage space by going vertical, allowing the group to accommodate more food for weekend meal bags.

Andersen Material Handling — Wixom, Michigan

Andersen Material Handling was a Platinum Sponsor for the American Childhood Cancer Organization’s golf outing.

Brauer Material Handling Systems, Inc. — Hendersonville, Tennessee

Through its employee donation program, Brauer Material Handling Systems offers each team member $200 to donate to a charity or nonprofit of choice. These donations were awarded to organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the local humane society and Boy Scouts of America.

Carolina Handling — Charlotte, North Carolina

Carolina Handling supports Ronald McDonald House Charities in six Southeastern cities by adopting a room at Ronald McDonald Houses in Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Greenville, South Carolina; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Durham, North Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Funds donated to the Adopt-a-Room program help maintain guest rooms with all the comforts of home.

Heubel Shaw — Kansas City, Missouri

Through various events and internal fundraising, Heubel Shaw donated over $35,000 to the American Cancer Society in 2023. Over the past decade, Heubel Shaw has raised and donated over $350,000 to the organization.

Hooper Handling — Hamburg, New York

Contributing to a number of healthcare organizations focused on outreach care, research and more, Hooper Handling donated toward the Alzheimer Association of Western New York, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation to support breast cancer research, and Mental Health Advocates of WNY to support mental health in elementary schools.

Johnston Equipment ­— Mississauga, Ontario

Johnston Equipment has continued its long-standing support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, including sponsorship of the annual general meeting, charity golf tournament, educational scholarships and annual gala dinner.

Malin — Addison, Texas

Going on 10 years, Malin has supported Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, Texas, this year donating 12,000 cans of corn for the Thanksgiving meal giveaway. Malin also maintained all 11 pieces of the food pantry’s equipment and provided the Safety On The Move® Operator Training Program to its volunteers.

Raymond de Mexico — Querétaro, Mexico

Raymond de Mexico actively participates with donations to Casa María Goretti, a home for girls, adolescents and young people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in vulnerable situations, where they receive the necessities, medical care, psychological attention and more. Employees visited the home, gifted jackets and organized an uplifting event that included great food, music, singing and camaraderie.

Raymond Storage Concepts, Inc. — Cincinnati, Ohio

Raymond Storage Concepts enjoyed a memorable volunteer day at New Life Furniture Bank, sorting and packing houseware items into boxes to disperse to community members in need. New Life Furniture Bank provides gently used furniture and household items throughout greater Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, and northern Kentucky.

Raymond West — Santa Fe Springs, California

As part of Operation Santa Supply Chain, some 200 bikes were built by Raymond West employees as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots® Program. Raymond West “elves” have been busy building bikes to support the 2023 holiday season.

Welch Equipment Company — Denver, Colorado

The Welch equipment team donated an all-terrain vehicle (valued at $38,000) to the Pueblo YMCA. This ATV will be useful in transporting supplies, as well as children with physical disabilities, to mountainous Camp Jackson — a beloved staple in the community since 1916.

To see more examples of how Raymond Solutions and Support Centers are giving back in 2023, visit Raymond’s Facebook or LinkedIn pages at www.facebook.com/TheRaymondCorporation or https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-raymond-corporation/.