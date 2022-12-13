Trimble buys Transporeon freight software platform for $2 billion

Supply chain technology provider Trimble Inc. has acquired its second transportation management system (TMS) software vendor in two years, announcing Monday that it has bought the German firm Transporeon for $2 billion.

The deal follows Trimble’s move to acquire TMS company Kuebix in 2020 and the shipment tracking software provider 10-4 Systems Inc. in 2017, saying those moves were steps in an effort to forge a single logistics platform covering asset visibility across multiple supply chain partners.

Colorado-based Trimble will acquire Transporeon from Hg, a software and services investor and current majority shareholder in the business, and said the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

According to Trimble, Transporeon is expected to generate some $202 million of revenue in 2023 through its operations predominantly in Europe, as well as in developed markets across the Americas and Asia. The company’s software platform provides modular applications that power a global network for 145,000 carriers and 1,400 shippers and integrates with more than 3,000 TMS, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and warehouse management system (WMS) products.



